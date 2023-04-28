PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 28 – Bullis track and field team heads into Friday’s second day of competition as the top qualifier for the High School Boys’ 4x400m relay Championship race after clocking 3:14.12 to win their heat at the 2023 Penn Relays on Thursday (27). The historic Franklin Field will play host to the final on Friday, where Bullis will be competing against three other US teams and five of Jamaica’s best high schools.

Despite two-time defending champions Calabar High School of Jamaica aiming for a third win, it seems the competition will be tough this year. Bullis School, hailing from Potomac, Maryland, leads the way, with DeMatha Catholic, and Bishop Loughlin also making the cut. READ MORE: How to watch the 2023 Penn Relays Live Coverage on FloTrack?

Representing the Caribbean will be Boys Champs 2023 team champion Kingston College, St. Elizabeth Tech (STETHS), St. Jago, and Edwin Allen High, all hoping to secure the championship title.

The final race is scheduled for Friday at 4:20 p.m. ET and can be watched live on FloTrack, where fans around the world will be anticipating an exciting showdown between the teams.

High School Boys’ 4x400m Relay Championship Startlist