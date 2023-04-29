DES MOINES, Iowa, April 29 — Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom have announced the final entries for 14 World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level events to be held on Saturday, April 29. CBS Sports Network is set to broadcast many of these events live from Drake Stadium for the second year in a row from 2:00 to 4:00 pm CDT. World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level – Entries

According to Blake Boldon, Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays, Saturday’s event is expected to be the 57th consecutive Saturday sellout, so the partnership with CBS Sports Network offers the chance to showcase the world-class athletes to those unable to get tickets for Saturday’s action.

Commenting on the broadcast partnership with CBS Sports Network, Blake Boldon said, “Continuing our partnership with CBS Sports Network is a wonderful opportunity to showcase these world-class athletes, alongside the inaugural Collegiate Wheelchair National Championship live to a national audience. We are eager to show the rest of the country the incredible performances that will occur on the Blue Oval tomorrow.”

CBS Sports Network will feature Brent Stover as the play-by-play talent, Lewis Johnson and Shannon Rowbury providing analysis, and Brad Wells conducting trackside post-race interviews.

The event includes the Xtream Sprint Series, with the men’s 110m hurdles featuring the reigning Olympic champion, Hansle Parchment, and the women’s 100m hurdles featuring world record holder Tobi Amusan.

Amusan will face a formidable field with six of the top-10 ranked athletes in the event, according to World Athletics, including two past World champions, Nia Ali (2019) and Danielle Williams (2015), and the reigning Drake Relays champion, Tia Jones.

Ryan Crouser, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and current world record holder, will compete in the men’s shot put, while reigning shot put world champion Chase Ealey will compete in the women’s shot put.

The men’s and women’s hammer competitions were contested last night, with Rudy Winkler, the men’s American record holder, and reigning women’s world champion Brooke Andersen taking the titles. Read more: Brooke Andersen breaks Drake Relays Hammer Throw record: Full Results

The event is set to feature world-class athletes from six different continents, with the women’s 3000m steeplechase as a featured event on Friday evening.

Viewers can catch the highlights of the week and 11 live events during the 2-4 pm CDT broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Boldon added, “Saturday’s lineup is set to dazzle another sellout crowd here at Drake Stadium.

“We are set for a historic edition of America’s Athletic Classic, and fans, whether they’re here in person or watching the broadcast, won’t want to miss this lineup.”

Additionally, RunnerSpace.com and USATF.tv are streaming approximately 25 hours of Drake Relays coverage from Thursday to Saturday.

Saturday’s events will air on RunnerSpace.com and USATF.tv from 8 am-2 pm and from 4-5:30 pm, with CBS Sports Network broadcasting from 2-4 pm CDT.



Saturday, April 29

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on RunnerSpace.com and USATF.tv

2-4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

4-5:30 p.m. on RunnerSpace.com and USATF.tv