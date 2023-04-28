The 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events for Day 2 as the action continues on Friday, 28 April. You can watch live streaming today on FloTrack starting at 9:00 a.m. with the high school girls’ 4x800m heats. The Penn Relays broadcast is exclusively available to all FloTrack subscribers, and viewers can stream or cast the action on their desktop, mobile or TV. Live results (click here) and updates are also available for those unable to watch the stream.
After several heats of 4x800m for girls, the focus will shift to the 4x100m heats, starting at 9:45 a.m. while the college women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) going off at 11:55 a.m., followed by the men’s event at 12:10 p.m. and then the college women’s 4x100m Eastern heats at 12:25 p.m. Read more: How to watch the 2023 Penn Relays Live Coverage on FloTrack?
The afternoon and evening sessions also include the college 4x200m Championship of America, Presented by Toyota, and the college 100m races. The Olympic Development women’s and men’s 800m Elite races are also slated for Friday’s second day.
Day 2 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events
|RUNNING EVENTS
|301
|High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats
|9:00 AM
|302
|High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats
|9:12 AM
|303
|High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats
|9:23 AM
|304
|High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats
|9:34 AM
|305
|High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)
|9:45 AM
|306
|High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)
|10:15 AM
|307
|High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)
|10:45 AM
|308
|High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)
|11:15 AM
|309
|Philadelphia Elementary 4th Grade Shuttle Relay
|11:45 AM
|310
|High School Girls’ Prep School 4×100 Independent
|11:52 AM
|311
|College Women’s Distance Medley College
|11:55 AM
|312
|Philadelphia Elementary 5th Grade Shuttle Relay
|12:00 PM
|313
|College Men’s Distance Medley College
|12:10 PM
|314
|College Women’s 4×100 Eastern (Heats)
|12:25 PM
|315
|Philadelphia 6th Grade Shuttle Relay
|12:30 PM
|316
|College Women’s 4×100 College (Heats)
|12:35 PM
|317
|College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by Toyota
|12:45 PM
|318
|College Men’s 4×100 Eastern (Heats)
|12:55 PM
|319
|College Men’s 4×100 College (Heats)
|1:05 PM
|320
|College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by Grace Foods
|1:15 PM
|321
|High School Boys’ 4×100 Northeast
|1:25 PM
|322
|High School Boys’ 4×100 National Presented by Independence Blue Cross
|1:30 PM
|323
|High School Boys’ 4×100 International
|1:35 PM
|324
|High School Boys’ 4×100 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods
|1:40 PM
|325
|College Women’s Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by On
|1:50 PM
|326
|College Men’s Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by Retail Sites
|2:05 PM
|327
|College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America Presented by Toyota
|2:20 PM
|328
|College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods
|2:35 PM
|329
|College Women’s 100m dash (Heats ) Presented by On
|3:00 PM
|330
|College Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) Presented by On
|3:00 PM
|331
|College Men’s 100m dash (Heats) Presented by Toyota
|3:20 PM
|332
|College Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) Presented by On
|3:20 PM
|333
|College Women’s 4×400 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by On
|3:45 PM
|334
|College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by On
|4:00 PM
|335
|High School Boys’ 4×400 Philadelphia Area Presented by PECO
|4:15 PM
|336
|High School Boys’ 4×400 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods
|4:20 PM
|337
|High School Girls’ Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by Toyota
|4:25 PM
|338
|High School Girls’ Mile Run Championship Presented by On
|4:45 PM
|339
|High School Girls’ 3000m Championship Presented by U.S. Marines
|4:55 PM
|340
|High School Boys’ Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods
|5:05 PM
|341
|High School Boys’ Mile Run Championship Presented by Toyota
|5:25 PM
|342
|High School Boys’ 3000m Championship Presented by U.S. Marines
|5:35 PM
|343
|High School Boys’ 4×800 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods
|5:50 PM
|344
|College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Presented by College Ave Student Loans
|6:05 PM
|345
|College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Presented by Toyota
|6:25 PM
|346
|Olympic Development Women’s 800m Elite Presented by Toyota
|6:45 PM
|347
|Olympic Development Men’s 800m Elite Presented by Toyota
|6:50 PM
|348
|College Women’s 4×400 College (Heats) Presented by On
|6:55 PM
|349
|College Women’s 4×400 Eastern (Heats)
|7:10 PM
|350
|College Women’s 4×400 Centennial/MAC
|7:25 PM
|351
|College Women’s 4×400 CTC
|7:30 PM
|352
|College Men’s 4×400 College (Heats) Presented by On
|7:35 PM
|353
|College Men’s 4×400 Eastern (Heats)
|7:47 PM
|354
|College Men’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton MAC
|8:00 PM
|355
|College Men’s 4×400 CTC
|8:05 PM
|401
|Olympic Development Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Elite Presented by On
|8:15 PM
|402
|Corporate Distance Medley Presented by Toyota & On
|8:30 PM
|403
|Women’s 5000m Open/Club Presented by On
|8:50 PM
|404
|Men’s 5000m Open/Club Presented by On
|9:15 PM
|FIELD EVENTS
|701
|High School Girls’ Discus Throw Championship
|9:00 AM
|702
|High School Girls’ Shot Put Championship
|9:30 AM
|703
|High School Girls’ Long Jump Championship Presented by Core Power
|9:30 AM
|704
|High School Girls’ Triple Jump Championship Presented by Core Power
|9:30 AM
|705
|High School Girls’ High Jump Championship
|9:30 AM
|706
|High School Girls’ Pole Vault Championship
|9:30 AM
|707
|High School Girls’ Javelin Throw Championship
|10:00 AM
|708
|College Women’s Long Jump College
|12:00 PM
|709
|College Men’s Long Jump College
|12:00 PM
|710
|College Men’s High Jump College
|12:00 PM
|711
|College Women’s Shot Put College
|12:00 PM
|712
|College Men’s Discus Throw College
|12:00 PM
|713
|College Women’s Pole Vault College
|12:30 PM
|714
|College Men’s Javelin Throw College
|1:45 PM
|715
|College Men’s Shot Put College
|3:00 PM
|716
|College Women’s Discus Throw College
|3:30 PM
|717
|College Women’s Triple Jump College
|4:00 PM
|718
|College Men’s Triple Jump College
|4:00 PM
|719
|College Women’s High Jump College
|4:00 PM
|720
|College Men’s Pole Vault College
|4:00 PM
|721
|College Women’s Javelin Throw College
|5:15 PM