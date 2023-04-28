The 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events for Day 2 as the action continues on Friday, 28 April. You can watch live streaming today on FloTrack starting at 9:00 a.m. with the high school girls’ 4x800m heats. The Penn Relays broadcast is exclusively available to all FloTrack subscribers, and viewers can stream or cast the action on their desktop, mobile or TV. Live results (click here) and updates are also available for those unable to watch the stream.

After several heats of 4x800m for girls, the focus will shift to the 4x100m heats, starting at 9:45 a.m. while the college women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) going off at 11:55 a.m., followed by the men’s event at 12:10 p.m. and then the college women’s 4x100m Eastern heats at 12:25 p.m. Read more: How to watch the 2023 Penn Relays Live Coverage on FloTrack?

The afternoon and evening sessions also include the college 4x200m Championship of America, Presented by Toyota, and the college 100m races. The Olympic Development women’s and men’s 800m Elite races are also slated for Friday’s second day.

Day 2 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events