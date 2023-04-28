Penn-Relays-fields-announced-live-streaming-live-results

The 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events for Day 2 as the action continues on Friday, 28 April. You can watch live streaming today on FloTrack starting at 9:00 a.m. with the high school girls’ 4x800m heats. The Penn Relays broadcast is exclusively available to all FloTrack subscribers, and viewers can stream or cast the action on their desktop, mobile or TV. Live results (click here) and updates are also available for those unable to watch the stream.

After several heats of 4x800m for girls, the focus will shift to the 4x100m heats, starting at 9:45 a.m. while the college women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) going off at 11:55 a.m., followed by the men’s event at 12:10 p.m. and then the college women’s 4x100m Eastern heats at 12:25 p.m. Read more: How to watch the 2023 Penn Relays Live Coverage on FloTrack?

The afternoon and evening sessions also include the college 4x200m Championship of America, Presented by Toyota, and the college 100m races. The Olympic Development women’s and men’s 800m Elite races are also slated for Friday’s second day.

Day 2 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events

RUNNING EVENTS
301High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats9:00 AM 
302High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats9:12 AM 
303High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats9:23 AM 
304High School Girls’ 4×800 Heats9:34 AM 
305High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)9:45 AM 
306High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)10:15 AM 
307High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)10:45 AM 
308High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats)11:15 AM 
309Philadelphia Elementary 4th Grade Shuttle Relay 11:45 AM 
310High School Girls’ Prep School 4×100 Independent11:52 AM 
311College Women’s Distance Medley College11:55 AM 
312Philadelphia Elementary 5th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:00 PM 
313College Men’s Distance Medley College12:10 PM 
314College Women’s 4×100 Eastern (Heats)12:25 PM 
315Philadelphia 6th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:30 PM 
316College Women’s 4×100 College (Heats)12:35 PM 
317College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by Toyota12:45 PM 
318College Men’s 4×100 Eastern (Heats)12:55 PM 
319College Men’s 4×100 College (Heats)1:05 PM 
320College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by Grace Foods1:15 PM 
321High School Boys’ 4×100 Northeast1:25 PM 
322High School Boys’ 4×100 National Presented by Independence Blue Cross1:30 PM 
323High School Boys’ 4×100 International1:35 PM 
324High School Boys’ 4×100 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods1:40 PM 
325College Women’s Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by On1:50 PM 
326College Men’s Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by Retail Sites2:05 PM 
327College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America Presented by Toyota2:20 PM 
328College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods2:35 PM 
329College Women’s 100m dash (Heats ) Presented by On3:00 PM 
330College Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) Presented by On3:00 PM 
331College Men’s 100m dash (Heats) Presented by Toyota3:20 PM 
332College Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) Presented by On3:20 PM 
333College Women’s 4×400 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by On3:45 PM 
334College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America (Heats) Presented by On4:00 PM 
335High School Boys’ 4×400 Philadelphia Area Presented by PECO4:15 PM 
336High School Boys’ 4×400 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods4:20 PM 
337High School Girls’ Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by Toyota4:25 PM 
338High School Girls’ Mile Run Championship Presented by On4:45 PM 
339High School Girls’ 3000m Championship Presented by U.S. Marines4:55 PM 
340High School Boys’ Distance Medley Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods5:05 PM 
341High School Boys’ Mile Run Championship Presented by Toyota5:25 PM 
342High School Boys’ 3000m Championship Presented by U.S. Marines5:35 PM 
343High School Boys’ 4×800 Championship of America Presented by Grace Foods5:50 PM 
344College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Presented by College Ave Student Loans6:05 PM 
345College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Presented by Toyota6:25 PM 
346Olympic Development Women’s 800m Elite Presented by Toyota6:45 PM 
347Olympic Development Men’s 800m Elite Presented by Toyota6:50 PM 
348College Women’s 4×400 College (Heats) Presented by On6:55 PM 
349College Women’s 4×400 Eastern (Heats)7:10 PM 
350College Women’s 4×400 Centennial/MAC7:25 PM 
351College Women’s 4×400 CTC7:30 PM 
352College Men’s 4×400 College (Heats) Presented by On7:35 PM 
353College Men’s 4×400 Eastern (Heats)7:47 PM 
354College Men’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton MAC8:00 PM 
355College Men’s 4×400 CTC8:05 PM 
401Olympic Development Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Elite Presented by On8:15 PM 
402Corporate Distance Medley Presented by Toyota & On8:30 PM 
403Women’s 5000m Open/Club Presented by On8:50 PM 
404Men’s 5000m Open/Club Presented by On9:15 PM 
FIELD EVENTS
701High School Girls’ Discus Throw Championship9:00 AM 
702High School Girls’ Shot Put Championship9:30 AM 
703High School Girls’ Long Jump Championship Presented by Core Power9:30 AM 
704High School Girls’ Triple Jump Championship Presented by Core Power9:30 AM 
705High School Girls’ High Jump Championship9:30 AM 
706High School Girls’ Pole Vault Championship9:30 AM 
707High School Girls’ Javelin Throw Championship10:00 AM 
708College Women’s Long Jump College12:00 PM 
709College Men’s Long Jump College12:00 PM 
710College Men’s High Jump College12:00 PM 
711College Women’s Shot Put College12:00 PM 
712College Men’s Discus Throw College12:00 PM 
713College Women’s Pole Vault College12:30 PM 
714College Men’s Javelin Throw College1:45 PM 
715College Men’s Shot Put College3:00 PM 
716College Women’s Discus Throw College3:30 PM 
717College Women’s Triple Jump College4:00 PM 
718College Men’s Triple Jump College4:00 PM 
719College Women’s High Jump College4:00 PM 
720College Men’s Pole Vault College4:00 PM 
721College Women’s Javelin Throw College5:15 PM
Susan has been with World-Track since 2004 and continues to play a big part in our growth. She was never a runner, but loves the sport and encouraged all her children to do track. She is a former Examiner reporter and also wrote for several other publications, including ICC and VS Sports.

