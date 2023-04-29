The 2023 Penn Relays will conclude on April 29 with a busy and entertaining last day of competition at historic Franklin Field. College and high school athletes will be joined by a host of professional athletes, who are expected to make it a thrilling final-day event. FloTrack will provide live streaming coverage of the event, and NBC Sports Regional will also provide TV coverage.
Where To Watch Day 4 – Penn Relays 2023 Schedule?
The schedule of events for Day 3 is available below, and you can watch all the live streaming and television broadcast on Saturday. Today you can watch the excitement on the television window for from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports regional networks in several different markets. NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington will have live coverage. Read more: Day 4: 2023 Drake Relays schedule of events; Where to watch live
Live streaming coverage is available on FloTrack starting at 7:00 a.m. with the high school girls’ 5K Racewalk and then the Olympic Development men’s 5k Racewalk Open at 7:30 a.m. The Penn Relays broadcast is exclusively available to all FloTrack subscribers, and viewers can stream or cast the action on their desktop, mobile, or TV. Live results (click here) and updates are also available for those unable to watch the stream.
Are the girls competing on 2023 Penn Relays Final Day?
The 127th Penn Relays has attracted thousands of athletes from across the United States, and it is a great opportunity for high school girls to showcase their talents on Saturday after the organizers made a switch in the schedule for this year to have them compete on the last day, instead of the boys.
The first relay race on the third and final day of competition is the high school girls’ 4x400m relay at 8:45 a.m., which will run until 11:19 a.m. The championship of America 4x100m races for college women and high school girls are also on the schedule today, as well as a number of Olympic Development events, including the men’s 110m hurdles, women’s 1,500m, 800m, 600m, and 400m, as well as the men’s Steeplechase.
Day 3: 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events for April 29
|RUNNING EVENTS
|501
|High School Girls’ 5K Racewalk
|7:00 AM
|502
|Olympic Development Men’s 5k Racewalk Open
|7:30 AM
|503
|Masters Men’s 5k Racewalk
|7:30 AM
|504
|U20 Men’s 5k Racewalk
|7:30 AM
|505
|Olympic Development Women’s 5K Racewalk Open
|8:00 AM
|506
|U20 Women’s 5K Racewalk
|8:00 AM
|508
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|8:45 AM
|509
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|8:51 AM
|510
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|8:57 AM
|511
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:02 AM
|512
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:07 AM
|513
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:13 AM
|514
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:19 AM
|515
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:24 AM
|516
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:29 AM
|517
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:35 AM
|518
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:41 AM
|519
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:46 AM
|520
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:51 AM
|521
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|9:57 AM
|522
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:03 AM
|523
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:08 AM
|524
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:13 AM
|525
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:19 AM
|526
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:25 AM
|527
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:30 AM
|528
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:35 AM
|529
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:41 AM
|530
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:47 AM
|531
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:52 AM
|532
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|10:57 AM
|533
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|11:03 AM
|534
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|11:09 AM
|535
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|11:14 AM
|536
|High School Girls’ 4×400
|11:19 AM
|537
|High School Girls’ Prep School 4×400 Independent
|11:25 AM
|538
|High School Girls’ Prep School 4×400 Prep
|11:31 AM
|539
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Academic
|11:36 AM
|540
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Central
|11:41 AM
|541
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban A
|11:47 AM
|542
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban ChesMont
|11:53 AM
|543
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban National
|11:58 AM
|544
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban American
|12:03 PM
|545
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Northern Delaware
|12:09 PM
|546
|High School Girls’ 4×400 South Jersey Small
|12:15 PM
|547
|High School Girls’ 4×400 South Jersey Large
|12:20 PM
|548
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Catholic
|12:25 PM
|549
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Public
|12:30 PM
|550
|College Women’s 4×1500 Championship of AmericaPresented by TIMEX
|12:40 PM
|551
|High School Girls’ 4×100 Championship of AmericaPresented by Grace Foods
|1:05 PM
|552
|College Women’s 4×100 Championship of AmericaPresented by Toyota
|1:10 PM
|553
|College Men’s 4×100 Championship of AmericaPresented by Grace Foods
|1:15 PM
|554
|College Men’s 4xMile Championship of AmericaPresented by Retail Sites
|1:20 PM
|555
|Masters Men’s 100m dash 85 and older
|1:40 PM
|556
|College Women’s 100m Hurdles ChampionshipPresented by On
|2:03 PM
|557
|College Men’s 110m Hurdles ChampionshipPresented by On
|2:11 PM
|558
|Olympic Development Men’s 110m Hurdles ElitePresented by Toyota
|2:15 PM
|559
|College Women’s 100m dash ChampionshipPresented by On
|2:23 PM
|560
|College Men’s 100m dash ChampionshipPresented by On
|2:26 PM
|561
|Olympic Development Women’s 200m ElitePresented by Toyota
|2:30 PM
|563
|Olympic Development Women’s 1500m ElitePresented by Toyota
|2:39 PM
|564
|Olympic Development Men’s Benjamin Franklin Mile Run ElitePresented by Toyota
|2:46 PM
|565
|College Women’s 4×800 Championship of AmericaPresented by On
|2:56 PM
|566
|College Men’s 4×800 Championship of AmericaPresented by On
|3:06 PM
|567
|Olympic Development Women’s 400m ElitePresented by Toyota
|3:21 PM
|568
|Olympic Development Men’s 400m ElitePresented by Toyota
|3:25 PM
|569
|College Women’s 4×400 Championship of AmericaPresented by On
|3:29 PM
|570
|College Men’s 4×400 Championship of AmericaPresented by On
|3:35 PM
|571
|Olympic Development Women’s 600m ElitePresented by Toyota
|3:46 PM
|572
|Olympic Development Men’s 600m ElitePresented by Toyota
|3:51 PM
|573
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Championship of AmericaPresented by Grace Foods
|4:00 PM
|574
|College Women’s 4×100 College
|4:05 PM
|575
|College Men’s 4×100 College
|4:10 PM
|576
|College Women’s 4×100 Eastern
|4:15 PM
|577
|College Men’s 4×100 Eastern
|4:20 PM
|578
|Women’s 4×100 Open/Club
|4:23 PM
|579
|Men’s 4×100 Open/Club
|4:27 PM
|580
|High School Girls’ 4×100 NortheastPresented by Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Assoc.
|4:30 PM
|581
|High School Girls’ 4×100 National
|4:35 PM
|582
|High School Girls’ 4×100 International
|4:40 PM
|583
|High School Girls’ 4×800 Championship of AmericaPresented by Toyota
|4:45 PM
|584
|College Women’s 4×800 College
|4:57 PM
|585
|College Men’s 4×800 College
|5:10 PM
|586
|College Women’s 4×400 College
|5:25 PM
|587
|College Men’s 4×400 College
|5:30 PM
|588
|College Women’s 4×400 Eastern
|5:35 PM
|589
|College Men’s 4×400 Eastern
|5:40 PM
|590
|High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia AreaPresented by Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Assoc.
|5:45 PM
|591
|Women’s 4×400 Open/Club
|5:50 PM
|592
|Men’s 4×400 Open/Club
|6:00 PM
FIELD EVENTS
|801
|College Women’s Discus Throw Championship
|9:30 AM
|802
|College Men’s Discus Throw Championship
|11:30 AM
|803
|College Men’s Pole Vault Championship
|11:30 AM
|804
|College Women’s Long Jump Championship
|12:00 PM
|805
|College Men’s Long Jump Championship
|12:00 PM
|806
|College Women’s High Jump ChampionshipPresented by Coca-Cola
|12:00 PM
|807
|College Women’s Shot Put Championship
|12:30 PM
|808
|College Women’s Javelin Throw Championship
|1:30 PM
|809
|College Women’s Triple Jump Championship
|2:30 PM
|810
|College Men’s Triple Jump Championship
|2:30 PM
|811
|College Men’s High Jump ChampionshipPresented by Coca-Cola
|2:30 PM
|812
|College Women’s Pole Vault Championship
|2:30 PM
|813
|College Men’s Shot Put Championship
|2:30 PM
|814
|College Men’s Javelin Throw Championship
|3:30 PM