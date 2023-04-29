The 2023 Penn Relays will conclude on April 29 with a busy and entertaining last day of competition at historic Franklin Field. College and high school athletes will be joined by a host of professional athletes, who are expected to make it a thrilling final-day event. FloTrack will provide live streaming coverage of the event, and NBC Sports Regional will also provide TV coverage.

Where To Watch Day 4 – Penn Relays 2023 Schedule?

The schedule of events for Day 3 is available below, and you can watch all the live streaming and television broadcast on Saturday. Today you can watch the excitement on the television window for from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports regional networks in several different markets. NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington will have live coverage. Read more: Day 4: 2023 Drake Relays schedule of events; Where to watch live

Live streaming coverage is available on FloTrack starting at 7:00 a.m. with the high school girls’ 5K Racewalk and then the Olympic Development men’s 5k Racewalk Open at 7:30 a.m. The Penn Relays broadcast is exclusively available to all FloTrack subscribers, and viewers can stream or cast the action on their desktop, mobile, or TV. Live results (click here) and updates are also available for those unable to watch the stream.

Are the girls competing on 2023 Penn Relays Final Day?

The 127th Penn Relays has attracted thousands of athletes from across the United States, and it is a great opportunity for high school girls to showcase their talents on Saturday after the organizers made a switch in the schedule for this year to have them compete on the last day, instead of the boys.

The first relay race on the third and final day of competition is the high school girls’ 4x400m relay at 8:45 a.m., which will run until 11:19 a.m. The championship of America 4x100m races for college women and high school girls are also on the schedule today, as well as a number of Olympic Development events, including the men’s 110m hurdles, women’s 1,500m, 800m, 600m, and 400m, as well as the men’s Steeplechase.

Day 3: 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events for April 29

RUNNING EVENTS 501 High School Girls’ 5K Racewalk 7:00 AM 502 Olympic Development Men’s 5k Racewalk Open 7:30 AM 503 Masters Men’s 5k Racewalk 7:30 AM 504 U20 Men’s 5k Racewalk 7:30 AM 505 Olympic Development Women’s 5K Racewalk Open 8:00 AM 506 U20 Women’s 5K Racewalk 8:00 AM 508 High School Girls’ 4×400 8:45 AM 509 High School Girls’ 4×400 8:51 AM 510 High School Girls’ 4×400 8:57 AM 511 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:02 AM 512 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:07 AM 513 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:13 AM 514 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:19 AM 515 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:24 AM 516 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:29 AM 517 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:35 AM 518 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:41 AM 519 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:46 AM 520 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:51 AM 521 High School Girls’ 4×400 9:57 AM 522 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:03 AM 523 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:08 AM 524 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:13 AM 525 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:19 AM 526 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:25 AM 527 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:30 AM 528 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:35 AM 529 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:41 AM 530 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:47 AM 531 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:52 AM 532 High School Girls’ 4×400 10:57 AM 533 High School Girls’ 4×400 11:03 AM 534 High School Girls’ 4×400 11:09 AM 535 High School Girls’ 4×400 11:14 AM 536 High School Girls’ 4×400 11:19 AM 537 High School Girls’ Prep School 4×400 Independent 11:25 AM 538 High School Girls’ Prep School 4×400 Prep 11:31 AM 539 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Academic 11:36 AM 540 High School Girls’ 4×400 Central 11:41 AM 541 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban A 11:47 AM 542 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban ChesMont 11:53 AM 543 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban National 11:58 AM 544 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban American 12:03 PM 545 High School Girls’ 4×400 Northern Delaware 12:09 PM 546 High School Girls’ 4×400 South Jersey Small 12:15 PM 547 High School Girls’ 4×400 South Jersey Large 12:20 PM 548 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Catholic 12:25 PM 549 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Public 12:30 PM 550 College Women’s 4×1500 Championship of AmericaPresented by TIMEX 12:40 PM 551 High School Girls’ 4×100 Championship of AmericaPresented by Grace Foods 1:05 PM 552 College Women’s 4×100 Championship of AmericaPresented by Toyota 1:10 PM 553 College Men’s 4×100 Championship of AmericaPresented by Grace Foods 1:15 PM 554 College Men’s 4xMile Championship of AmericaPresented by Retail Sites 1:20 PM 555 Masters Men’s 100m dash 85 and older 1:40 PM 556 College Women’s 100m Hurdles ChampionshipPresented by On 2:03 PM 557 College Men’s 110m Hurdles ChampionshipPresented by On 2:11 PM 558 Olympic Development Men’s 110m Hurdles ElitePresented by Toyota 2:15 PM 559 College Women’s 100m dash ChampionshipPresented by On 2:23 PM 560 College Men’s 100m dash ChampionshipPresented by On 2:26 PM 561 Olympic Development Women’s 200m ElitePresented by Toyota 2:30 PM 563 Olympic Development Women’s 1500m ElitePresented by Toyota 2:39 PM 564 Olympic Development Men’s Benjamin Franklin Mile Run ElitePresented by Toyota 2:46 PM 565 College Women’s 4×800 Championship of AmericaPresented by On 2:56 PM 566 College Men’s 4×800 Championship of AmericaPresented by On 3:06 PM 567 Olympic Development Women’s 400m ElitePresented by Toyota 3:21 PM 568 Olympic Development Men’s 400m ElitePresented by Toyota 3:25 PM 569 College Women’s 4×400 Championship of AmericaPresented by On 3:29 PM 570 College Men’s 4×400 Championship of AmericaPresented by On 3:35 PM 571 Olympic Development Women’s 600m ElitePresented by Toyota 3:46 PM 572 Olympic Development Men’s 600m ElitePresented by Toyota 3:51 PM 573 High School Girls’ 4×400 Championship of AmericaPresented by Grace Foods 4:00 PM 574 College Women’s 4×100 College 4:05 PM 575 College Men’s 4×100 College 4:10 PM 576 College Women’s 4×100 Eastern 4:15 PM 577 College Men’s 4×100 Eastern 4:20 PM 578 Women’s 4×100 Open/Club 4:23 PM 579 Men’s 4×100 Open/Club 4:27 PM 580 High School Girls’ 4×100 NortheastPresented by Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Assoc. 4:30 PM 581 High School Girls’ 4×100 National 4:35 PM 582 High School Girls’ 4×100 International 4:40 PM 583 High School Girls’ 4×800 Championship of AmericaPresented by Toyota 4:45 PM 584 College Women’s 4×800 College 4:57 PM 585 College Men’s 4×800 College 5:10 PM 586 College Women’s 4×400 College 5:25 PM 587 College Men’s 4×400 College 5:30 PM 588 College Women’s 4×400 Eastern 5:35 PM 589 College Men’s 4×400 Eastern 5:40 PM 590 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia AreaPresented by Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Assoc. 5:45 PM 591 Women’s 4×400 Open/Club 5:50 PM 592 Men’s 4×400 Open/Club 6:00 PM

FIELD EVENTS