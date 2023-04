The 2023 Drake Relays continues on Saturday with another action-packed schedule and the following in the event schedule for April 29 at Drake Stadium here in Des Moines, IA. Fans that can’t make it to Des Moines can watch the action on the Blue Oval from 2 p.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT live on CBS Sports Network.

The schedule on Day 4 at the 2023 Drake Relays on Saturday morning begins at 8:00 a.m. CT or 9:00 a.m. ET with the preliminaries races of the high school girls’ shuttle hurdle relay, followed by the boys’ contest at 8:15 a.m. local time in Des Moines. The high school 4x100m heats will start at 9:15 a.m.

Below you will find the complete 2023 Drake Relays schedule of events on Day 4 on April 29. Read more: How to watch the 2023 Penn Relays Live Coverage on FloTrack?

Drake Relays Order of Events – Saturday, April 29

Saturday, April 29, 2023 8:00 a.m. Shuttle Hurdle HS, Girls, Prelim 8:15 a.m. Shuttle Hurdle HS, Boys, Prelim 8:30 a.m. Distance Medley Iowa CD, Men, Final 8:45 a.m. Distance Medley CD, Women, Final 9:00 a.m. Distance Medley CD, Men, Final 9:15 a.m. 4x100m HS, Girls, Prelim 9:43 a.m. 4x100m HS, Boys, Prelim 10:10 a.m. 4x800m HS, Girls, Final 10:25 a.m. 4x800m HS, Boys, Final 10:40 a.m. Officials Break 11:43 a.m. Shuttle Hurdle HS, Girls, Final 11:48 a.m. Shuttle Hurdle HS, Boys, Final 11:53 p.m. Shuttle Hurdle UD/CD, Women, Final 12:08 p.m. Shuttle Hurdle UD/CD, Men, Final 12:23 p.m. Distance Medley UD, Women, Final