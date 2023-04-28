BATON ROUGE, LA, April 29 — Erriyon Knighton will be one of the star attractions in the men’s 100 meters at the 2023 LSU Invitational on Saturday (29). The Bernie Moore Track Stadium will play host to the highly-anticipated race, where Knighton will face off against several top college athletes. Matthew Boling from Georgia and LSU’s Godson Oghenebrume and Da’Marcus Fleming will be among the competitors taking on the world 200m bronze medalist.

Knighton, who has over 35 years of experience in sprinting, recently clocked his personal best of 46.15 seconds for the 400 meters in the 2023 Tom Jones Invitational in Florida, two weeks ago. In his season opener over 100m, he ran a slightly wind-aided 9.98 seconds (+2.1 m/s).

The American athlete will be looking to improve on his wind-legal personal best of 10.04 secs, which he set last April. Weather conditions could play a crucial role in determining whether Knighton will achieve his target. Read more: Florida Relays 2023: Erriyon Knighton runs wind-aided 9.98secs, wins 100m

Matthew Boling, Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Javonte Harding, and European two-time 200m silver medalist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain will also be vying for the top spot in the race.

Oghenebrume comes into the event with a wind-aided 9.97 secs performance from last week and will be looking to replicate that run against a stronger field this weekend. Other notable competitors in the race include Tarsis Orogot of Alabama, Keshaun Black of Georgia, and Chris Royster.

The competition promises to be a thrilling event, with Knighton looking to replicate the kind of performance he produces when he clocked in an outstanding 19.49 secs to win in the 200 meters at the 2022 LSU Invitational.

The 100m dash is scheduled to take place at 4:55 p.m. ET and will be a timed final event consisting of four heats. For complete men’s 100m heats, click here. Stay tuned for complete results of the 2023 LSU Invitational.

Click here for complete men’s 100m heats | Click Here For Complete Results