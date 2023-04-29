AUSTIN, Texas, April 29 — Gabby Thomas, an Olympic bronze medalist, showcased her impressive form at the 2023 Texas Invitational by securing the women’s 400 meters title with a remarkable personal best of 49.68 seconds on Saturday (29). She completed an individual sprint double at the meet in Austin, Texas, after winning the 200m title on Friday.

Thomas dominated the one-lap event at the two-day meeting on Saturday and defeated her fellow American Lynna Irby-Jackson, who took second place in 50.40 secs, while Jamaica’s Charokee Young finished third in 50.64.

At the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, Thomas won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah and Christine Mboma of Namibia. This year, she is aiming to return to the podium at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, after injuries disrupted her campaign last season, and she failed to make the USA team for Oregon22.

The versatile 26-year-old sprinter has improved her personal best in the 400m from 51.15 seconds, set two years ago in Jacksonville, Florida. Thomas now hopes to continue her impressive performance and build on her success in the upcoming competitions in what is expected to be another exciting track and field season in 2023.

Another highlight came in the women’s 100m, where Texas sprinter Julien Alfred clocked 10.95 seconds to take the win, beating her Longhorns teammate Kevona Davis of Jamaica and another Jamaican athlete, Ashanti Moore, who both ran 11.14 seconds.

