AUSTIN, Texas, April 28 — Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas won the women’s 200 meters at the 2023 Texas Invitational on Friday evening (28) with a solid season-best time of 22.21 seconds (1.2 m/s) at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Thomas, who previously set her season-best time of 22.46 seconds on this same track at the 2023 Texas Relays on April 1, returned after 27 days to beat her previous record by 0.25 seconds.

In the first heat, Thomas powered home ahead of Lanae Thomas of Texas, who clocked 22.38 seconds for the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season and a new lifetime best. Rhasidat Adeleke, another Longhorns athlete, finished third with her time of 22.47 secs, which is the second quickest of her career. Read more: How to watch and follow Botswana Golden Grand Prix?

Elsewhere in the women’s 200m, Ashanti Moore of Jamaica continued her promising start to the new season after she produced a personal best with a time of 22.49 seconds to take fourth place, followed by Anavia Battle of the USA, who ran 22.62 seconds, and Lynna Irby-Jackson of the USA, who clocked 22.69 seconds.

Amir Willis of Florida State won the men’s 200 meters at the meet, finishing with a time of 20.35 seconds. His teammate Ismael Kone posted 20.37 seconds to come second, while Diego Pettorossi, competing unattached, stopped the clock at 20.50 seconds to take third place.

John Rutledge was the top Texas male finisher in the men’s 200, finishing sixth with his time of 20.75 seconds.

In another result at the 2023 Texas Invitational on Friday, NACAC Championships gold medalist and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Shiann Salmon of Jamaica won the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 55.83 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ackelia Smith of Texas and Jamaica leaped a wind-aided 6.69 meters (+4.5 m/s) to win the women’s long jump, while Jeremiah Davis of Florida State cut the sand at 8.02m (+2.2 m/s) to win the men’s long jump.

