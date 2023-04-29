ISTANBUL, Turkey (April 30) – The N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon, a World Athletics road race Gold meeting, is scheduled to take place on Sunday (30) with a live stream available on YouTube for free, starting at 12:30 a.m. ET. The event will feature Ruth Chepngetich, the 2019 world marathon champion, as well as Bekelech Gudeta, Beatrice Cheserek, Charles Langat, Haftu Teklu, and Vincent Kipkemoi. Live Results

The women’s elite race features nine athletes with lifetime bests under 67 minutes, with Chepngetich leading the pack with a personal best time of 64:02. Chepngetich has been successful in previous races in Istanbul and expressed her excitement about returning to the city for the event.

“Istanbul is a beautiful city, the people and their support are amazing. It is my favorite city and I have to thank the race organizers for inviting me back once again,” she said. This is her third appearance of the season and her first half-marathon in 2023, and she is eager to get back on the road following her recent victory in the Nagoya Marathon.

Charles Langat will be the fastest runner in the men’s elite field with a personal best of 58:53, which he set when winning the Barcelona Half Marathon on February 19. Meanwhile, the men’s side features seven starters with personal bests faster than 60 minutes.

The race will begin at 12:30 a.m. ET for viewers in the United States. Live results will be available to track the competitors’ progress throughout the event. Don’t miss out on the excitement of the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon 2023, which promises to be a thrilling race with top-notch athletes competing.

N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon Elite Fields

MEN:

Charles Langat KEN 58:53 Daniel Ebenyo KEN 59:04 Haftu Teklu ETH 59:06 Vincent Kipkemoi KEN 59:09 Josphat Kemei KEN 59:32 Benard Biwott KEN 59:44 Hicham Amghar MAR 59:53 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 60:00 Marc Scott GBR 60:39 Ashenafi Kiros ETH 60:56 Alfred Ngeno KEN 61:00 Johannes Motschmann GER 61:45 Richard Douma NED 62:23 Meshack Kibil KEN 62:27 Adam Nowicki POL 62:51 Ilham Özbilen TUR Debut Alene Mekonen ETH Debut

WOMEN