BATON ROUGE, La., April 29 — Jamaican sprint hurdler Omar McLeod, the former world and Olympic champion, will make his season debut in the 110m hurdles at the 2023 LSU Invitational on Saturday (29) at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

McLeod, who has run a pair of indoor races during the winter and opened his outdoor season last week in Fayetteville with appearances in the 4x100m and 4x400m, will aim to make a winning start to his campaign as he prepares to challenge for the gold medal at the World Championships in August.

Despite bouncing around training camps for the past couple of seasons, McLeod is confident of delivering something promising after moving to train at the Trackwired Elite club this year. That assessment will start this weekend in Baton Rouge. For live results and updates, please click here.

McLeod will race from the first of the three sections of the 110m hurdles timed finals, where he will come up against fellow countryman Phillip Lemonious of Arkansas.

The heat will also feature Kyle Garland from Georgia, Baylor's Elijah Morris, and Tre'Bien Gilbert from Arkansas.

The Bernie Moore Track Stadium record is held by Robert Dunning from Alabama, at 13.28 seconds, set in 2021.