GABORONE, Botswana, April 29 — Sha’Carri Richardson, the popular American sprint star, lost her first overseas race of the season to fellow countrywoman Kayla White in the women’s 200 meters at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix – 2023 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meet on Saturday. White emerged as the winner of the race, finishing with a time of 22.39 seconds, while Richardson came in second with a time of 22.54.

Despite Richardson’s recent impressive performance at the Miramar Invitational in Florida earlier this month, where she clocked a wind-aided 10.57 seconds in the 100-meter race, the 23-year-old could not maintain her initial strong start in the 200-meter race today.

Both athletes entered the final 100m close together, but as White pulled up next to her in the race’s final stretch, Richardson didn’t respond and fell behind into second place.

“The crowd was insane. From the moment we stepped on the track, they were yelling so it helps us to run faster,” White said in her post-race interview.

Meanwhile, Bassant Hemida of Egypt finished in third place, running 22.75 seconds, after securing second place in the 100-meter race.

Other notable performances in the Botswana Golden Grand Prix included Nigeria’s Ese Brume winning the women’s long jump with a distance of 6.77 meters. Mary Moraa of Kenya clocked in at 50.44 seconds to win the women’s 400m, while Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia secured the women’s 800m title with a time of 1:59.35.

On the men’s side, Omanyala Ferdinand of Kenya, the African record holder, won the 100m race with a wind-assisted time of 9.78 seconds (+2.3 m/s). World U20 champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana impressed with a personal best time of 19.87 seconds to win the 200m race after running 9.91 secs for second place behind Ferdinand in the 100m.

Muzala Samukonga of Zambia, the Commonwealth Games and African champion, set a remarkable personal best time of 43.91 seconds to win the men’s 400m, beating former world and Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada, who finished in second place with a time of 44.76 seconds.