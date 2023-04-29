DESENZANO DEL GARDA, Italy, April 29 — Taliyah Brooks of the USA and Karel Tilga from Estonia held the lead at the GardaStars by Multistars after day one of the 2023 World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold series. Brooks has tallied 3734 points from the first four events of the women’s heptathlon, Karel Tilga took the lead on the men’s side with a healthy lead in the decathlon, totaling 4406 points after the first five events.

Brooks clocked 13.23 seconds in the 100m hurdles and finished with the second-quickest time of 24.06 secs in the 200m race. She also cleared 1.77m in the high jump and threw 13.01 meters in the shot put. Chari Hawkins, her US compatriot, who set the pace for most of the early parts of the contest, ended the first day in second with 3728 points. Jade O’Dowda of Great Britain is in third place with 3613 points.

Karel Tilga took the lead on the men’s side with a healthy lead, totaling 4406 points after the first five events. He started the day clocking 11.16 seconds for the 11th-best time in the 100m, but went on to secure two event wins in the long jump and high jump.

Tilga also took second place in the shot put with a personal best of 16.26m and produced another personal best of 48.71 secs to win his 400m heat with the fourth-fastest time of the day. He closed out the first day with a 208-point lead over second place Nils Laserich of Germany, who went to bed with 4198pts and USA’s Devon Williams, who sits in third place with 4145pts.

In the women’s heptathlon, Jodie Smith and Abigail Pawlett are currently in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 3524pts and 3519pts.

Fredrik Samuelsson of Sweden (4102pts) and Nino Portmann (4057pts) of Switzerland complete the top five on day one in the men’s decathlon.

Men’s Decathlon Results Here | Women’s Heptathlon Results Here