ATLANTA (July 4) — The top 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K results on July 4, as Ethiopia’s Fotyen Haiylu and Kenya’s Charles Langat emerged as the winners in the women’s and men’s races, respectively. Haiylu completed the course in 30 minutes and 44 seconds, while Langat finished in 27 minutes and 44 seconds.

In the women’s race, Senbere Teferi appeared to be on track to defend the title she won at the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race, but she took a wrong turn in the final moments, allowing Haiylu to seize on the instant and overtake the defending champion.

Despite crossing the finish line first, Haiylu expressed sadness for her Ethiopian compatriot’s misfortune. Read more: AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022 results; Rhonex Kipruto and Senbere Teferi take wins

“I was really upset by her mistake because she was leading the race. I was really upset,” Haiylu said after the race.

Fotyen Haiylu wins 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K Results

Jesca Chelangat from Kenya secured second place with a time of 30:46, while Teferi managed to recover and take third place with a time of 30:47.

The top American finisher in the race was Annie Frisbie, who clocked a time of 32:20 for 15th place, with Emma Grace Hurley running 32:28 to take 16th.

Charles Langat Wins 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K

In the men’s race, Charles Langat of Kenya triumphed over the defending champion Gabriel Geay of Tanzania, and recorded a time of 27:42.

A group of four runners battled throughout the latter part of the race, but Langat was able to pull away with about 400m left in the race to take the win.

Ethiopia’s Nibret Melak was third in 27:43, and his compatriot Jemal Yimer ran 27:44 for fourth place.

Following his victory, Charles Langat expressed his confidence in winning the race after discussing it with his manager beforehand.

“Yesterday, I talked to my manager, and I told them that I would win the race,” Langat said after his winning performance.

Meanwhile, Andrew Colley was the top US finisher in 28:47 for 13th place.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution – AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K Results on July 4, 2023:

AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K Women’s Results:

Fotyen Haiylu (ETH) – 30:43 Jesca Chelangat (KEN) – 30:45 Senbere Teferi (USA) – 30:47 Dorcas Tuitoek (ITA) – 31:13 Vicoty Chepngeno (KEN) – 31:23 Stacy Ndiwa (KEN) – 31:36 Cynthia Limo (KEN) – 31:42 Tadu Teshome Nare (ETH) – 31:51 Selam Selam Fente Gebre (ETH) – 31:52 Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) – 31:57 Viola Chepngeno (KEN) – 32:09 Vibian Chepkirui (KEN) – 32:10 Dom Scott (USA) – 32:18 Annie Frisbie (USA) – 32:19 Ftaw Bezabh (KEN) – 32:19 Emma Grace Hurley (USA) – 32:27 Purity Komen (USA) – 32:33 Anne-Marie Blaney (USA) – 32:39 Yeshi Kalayu (ETH) – 32:39 Tirunesh Dibaba (USA) – 32:41 Susanna Sullivan (USA) – 32:49 Veronicah Wanjiru (KEN) – 32:59 Tristin Van Ord (USA) – 33:04 Olivia Pratt (USA) – 33:24 Sophia King (USA) – 34:46

AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K Men’s Results:

Charles Langat (KEN) – 27:42 Gabriel Geay (TZA) – 27:43 Nibret Melak (ETH) – 27:43 Jemal Yimer (ETH) – 27:44 Edwin Kurgat (KEN) – 27:49 Tsegay Kidanu (ETH) – 27:50 Tadese Gebresilase (ITA) – 27:55 Philemon Kimaiyo (KEN) – 28:04 Hillary Kipkoech (KEN) – 28:18 Kiprono Sitonik (ITA) – 28:27 Isaac Kipkemboi (KEN) – 28:28 Sikiyas Misganaw (ETH) – 28:43 Andrew Colley (USA) – 28:47 Bayelign Teshager (ETH) – 28:48 Michael Somers (BEL) – 29:04 Ben Blankenship (USA) – 29:08 Rory Linkletter (CAN) – 29:12 Mogos Tuema Abrha (ETH) – 29:15 Paul Arredondo (USA) – 29:19 Elkanah Kibet (USA) – 29:55 Craig Lautenslager (USA) – 30:06 Rob Mullett (USA) – 30:26 Justin Wachtel (USA) – 31:02 Zacchaeus Widner (USA) – 31:03 Garret Drogosch (USA) – 31:12

