EUGENE, Ore. (July 6) — Nia Akins, Raevyn Rogers, and Ajee Wilson were among the highlighted qualifiers for the women’s 800m semifinal at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships held at Hayward Field. This took place on the opening day of the competition, which was Thursday.

Akins secured her spot in the semifinal as the fastest qualifier, posting a time of 1:59.09 in heat three. She comfortably outpaced Juliette Whittaker from Stanford, who ran a season-best 2:00.74 to claim second place in the heat, and Michaela Rose from LSU, the NCAA champion, who finished third with a time of 2:00.79.

Raevyn Rogers emerged victorious in heat one with a time of 2:00.08, bringing Roisin Willis from Stanford (2:00.23) and Ajee Wilson, the two-time world championships bronze medalist (2:00.32), into the semifinal round of the event alongside her. – Read more: Day 1: How to watch 2023 USATF Championships, order of event schedule

The other heat winners in the women’s 800m at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Day 1 were Charlene Lipsey and Sage Hurta-Klecker.

Lipsey dominated her heat by pulling away from her competitors and triumphing in heat four, finishing with a time of 2:00.10, while Hurta-Klecker claimed victory in the second heat, clocking 2:01.48.

2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Day 1 – Women’s 800m Results

Heat 1

Raevyn Rogers, NIKE/Nike Union Athletics Cl, 2:00.08 Q Roisin Willis, Stanford, 2:00.23 Q Ajee Wilson, adidas, 2:00.32 Q Rachel Gearing, Penn State, 2:01.24 q Sammy Watson, adidas, 2:01.71 q Brooke Feldmeier, Unattached, 2:04.99 Aaliyah Miller, On, 2:05.95 Sophia Gorriaran, Rhode Island Track Club DNS

Heat 2

Sage Hurta-Klecker, On Athletics Club, 2:01.48 Q Mckenna Keegan, NIKE/Nike Union Athletics Cl, 2:01.66 Q Brenna Detra, Unattached, 2:02.01 Q Emily Richards, Tracksmith, 2:02.11 q Clarissa Seymour, Brigham Young University, 2:02.60 Danae Rivers, Under Armour,

Heat 3

Nia Akins, BROOKS Beasts TC, 1:59.09 Q Juliette Whittaker, Stanford, 2:00.74 Q Michaela Rose, L S U, 2:00.79 Q Olivia Baker, Atlanta Track Club, 2:01.13 q Kristie Schoffield, New Balance, 2:02.66 Sabrina Southerland, Under Armour, 2:03.83 Kendra Chambers, Oiselle, 2:04.36 Kaitlin Ryan, Notre Dame, 2:07.30

Heat 4