Ayden Owens-Delerme leads the Men’s Decathlon after the opening events at the 2023 CAC Games on Monday (3). The Puerto Rican went into the night leading the pack with a total of 4,436 points after topping four of the first five contested events.

Following closely behind Owens-Delerme is Ken Mullings from The Bahamas with 4,307 points, with Yancarlos Hernandez of Cuba closing out the first day of competition in the 10-event contest, sitting in third spot with 4,149 points.

Other notable performances include Jose Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who is fourth with 4,099 points, and Yariel Soto of Puerto Rico with 4,033 points in fifth.

The current world record for the decathlon is held by Kevin Mayer from France, who scored 9,126 points in Talence, France, on September 16, 2018. The CAC Games record is held by Raul Duany from Cuba, who scored 8118 points on August 16, 1998.

CAC Games Decathlon Day 1 Standings

Ayden Owens-Delerme PUR, Points: 4,436 Ken Mullings BAH, Points: 4,307 Yancarlos Hernandez CUB, Points: 4,149 Jose Paulino DOM, Points: 4,099 Yariel Soto PUR, Points: 4,033 Gerson Izaguirre VEN, Points: 3970 Esteban Ibanez ESP, Points: 3899 Kendrick Thompson BAH, Points: Kurt Felix GRN, Points:

