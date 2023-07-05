(July 5) – Jacory Patterson, Matthew Boling, and Elija Godwin have been drawn in the same heat of the men’s 400m at the USATF Championships 2023, set to begin on Thursday, July 6.

The sprint trio, who recently competed at the collegiate level, are aiming to secure a spot on the US team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August. Their respective quests kick off this week.

How to qualify for the semifinals of the men’s 400m at the USATF Championships 2023?

There will be four heats in the men’s 400m at the U.S. Trials. The top three finishers in each heat will advance automatically to the semis, along with the next four fastest on time across all four heats.

Patterson, Boling, and Godwin will start in the fourth heat of the men’s 400m race. Patterson will be in lane seven, Boling in lane four, and Godwin in lane two. They will be vying with five other athletes for three automatic spots in the semifinals.

Godwin, after helping Team USA in winning a gold medal in the 4x400m and a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relays at last summer’s world championships, seeks to secure his ticket to back-to-back global championships.

The Georgia senior holds the fastest season-best among the trio with a time of 44.55 seconds. His personal best is 44.34 seconds, achieved on this very same track last year. – Read more: Women’s 400m start list: 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Meanwhile, Matthew Boling recently achieved a personal best time of 45.58 seconds when securing a second-place finish at the 2023 USATF New York City Grand Prix. The 23-year-old aims to build on that performance as the championships progress.

As for Patterson, the Florida sprinter hasn’t competed in the open 400m outdoors, but he clocked an impressive 45.05 seconds in one of his two appearances during the indoor campaign this past winter, making him a strong candidate to also advance to the next round.

The start list for the men’s 400m at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships also includes Ryan Willie, Vernon Norwood, Michael Cherry, Bryce Deadmon, Justin Robinson, Trevor Stewart, and William Jones.

USATF Championships 2023 Men’s 400m Heat

Start List:Top 3 + next 4 fastest to 2 semis; Top 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 Start List:

OPEN Ryan Willie, Florida James Benson, Arkansas Jovahn Williamson, New Mexico Khaleb McRae, Alabama Richard Johnson, Oklahoma Noah Williams, adidas Tavon Underwood, Unattached

Heat 2 Start List:

Willington Wright, U C L A Evan Miller, South Carolina Bryce Deadmon, NIKE Auhmad Robinson, Texas A&M Michael Cherry, NIKE James Milholen, Colorado Vernon Norwood, New Balance Chris Bailey, Arkansas

Heat 3 Start List:

Evan Mafilas, Unattached Paul Dedewo, Tracksmith/Phoenix TC Trevor Stewart, PUMA Justin Robinson, Arizona State Brian Faust, Kentucky Matthew Moorer, Baylor William Jones, USC Jake Ulrich, Unattached

Heat 4 Start List:

Brian Herron, Texas Elija Godwin, Georgia Zarik Brown, Oklahoma Matthew Boling, Georgia Wil London, Unattached Quincy Hall, adidas / Ultra Sports, LLC Jacory Patterson, Florida Kahmari Montgomery, NIKE

