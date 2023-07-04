SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (July 4) — Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn made a strong statement in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinals on Day 3 of the 2023 CAC Games. Competing under cloudy skies, Camacho-Quinn set a new Games Record with a burning time of 12.60 seconds, surpassing the previous mark of 12.64 seconds set by Dionne Rose of Puerto Rico in 1998.

From the very start, Camacho-Quinn demonstrated her trademark speed, quickly distancing herself from the competition. She maintained her commanding lead throughout the race, crossing the finish line with an impressive record-breaking time. Anticipating the final later this week, it is likely that her new record will be challenged once again.

Following behind Camacho-Quinn, Costa Rica’s Andrea Vargas secured second place in the semifinals with a time of 12.92 seconds, securing the second-fastest time overall heading into the final. – Read more: Report: CAC Games Records for Brea, Linares, Alfred on Day 2

In the second semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2023 CAC Games, Greisys Roble of Cuba picked up the victory, completing the race in 13.02 seconds. Paola Vazquez of Puerto Rico finished second in the heat with a time of 13.22 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn’s outstanding performances in the women’s 100m hurdles so far this season have made her undefeated from eight starts and I am expecting that the Olympic champion will make it nine consecutive wins at the end of her participation at the 2023 CAC Games.

Women’s 100m Hurdles – CAC Games results:

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) – 12.60 (Q) Andrea Vargas (CRC) – 12.91 (+0.31) (Q) Greisys Roble (CUB) – 13.02 (+0.42) (Q) Paola Vazquez (PUR) – 13.22 (+0.62) (Q) Dalhiana Rouvillon (GLP) – 13.52 (+0.92) (Q) Nancy Sandoval (ESA) – 13.62 (+1.02) (Q) Keily Pérez (CUB) – 13.58 (+0.98) (q) Deya Erickson (IVB) – 13.92 (+1.32) (q) Marianny Otaño (DOM) – 13.98 (+1.38) (-) Mariel Brokke (CRC) – DSQ

