Action at the USA Track and Field Championships 2023 starts on Thursday (6) with the men’s and women’s multi-events, and you can watch live streaming coverage of both combined competitions with dedicated feeds provided by USATF.TV. The USA track and field championships 2023 schedule on Day 1 will start at 2:25 p.m. ET with the Women’s Heptathlon, while the Men’s Decathlon gets underway at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The open combined events at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., will feature the likes of world bronze medalist Anna Hall, Taliyah Brooks, Annie Kunz, Erica Bougard, and Allie Jones in the heptathlon, while Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek, Harrison Williams, and Steven Bastien are among the decathlon.

All the live streaming broadcast on Thursday’s first day of action is on USATF.TV. Fans can decide which feed they would like to watch or even watch both combined events simultaneously from the dedicated exclusive feeds. The webcast players start five minutes before the scheduled time of competition, so set your clocks!

The first four events on the women’s side will go off on Day 1, while on the men’s side, the first five events will take place on the first day of competition. Check out the links below for the dedicated feeds to watch live.

Track and Field on tv today

The track and field championships season heats up this week, and a number of meetings are on TV today. Apart from the USATF Championships, the Jamaica track and field trials 2023 are also live on TV today on TVJ Sports. 1spotmedia.com will stream the action online.

Please note that you need to be a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to stream the USA championships. Get +PLUS here. There are no geo-restrictions for the USATF.TV broadcast.

USA track and field championships 2023 schedule – Combined Events

Main Event Feed

Where To Watch Pacific Time (Local) Eastern Time Stream Thursday 11:20 AM – 9:15 PM 2:20 PM – 12:15 AM USATF.TV

Senior Women’s Heptathlon Schedule

Where To Watch Pacific Time (Local) Eastern Thursday 11:20 AM – End of Competition 2:20 PM – End of Competition USATF.TV

Senior Men’s Decathlon Schedule