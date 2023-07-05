The 2023 USATF Championships will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene. Oregon, from July 6 through 9, you can watch live broadcast coverage via a mix of USATF.TV, Peacock Premium Online, and CNBC. Below you will find the order of event schedule for Day 1 on Thursday (6). For live results and start lists, please click here.

How to watch USATF 2023 Outdoor Championships – Day 1?

Before the live TV windows start on Friday and run through Sunday on CNBC, USATF.TV will provide all the streaming broadcast on Thursday. CNBC will show live TV broadcast on Friday from 10 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET, followed by another two hour window from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and close out on Sunday at the same time. The live TV broadcast will also be streamed on Peacock Premium Online. Outside the lie TV window, the remaining coverage will be live on USATF.TV.

DAY 1: Live streaming coverage of the women and men combined events will be streamed live on their own dedicated feeds here USATF.TV (Senior Women’s Heptathlon) and here USATF.TV (Senior Men’s Decathlon) and is available for all RunnerSpace +PLUS subscribers.

Meanwhile, Day 1 live streaming broadcast will be on USATF.TV and you will also need to be RunnerSpace +PLUS subscribers. There are five finals slated for the first day, including two on the track with the women’s and men’s 10,000m races closing out the schedule at 10:51 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m., respectively.

Competition on Thursday will get underway at 2:25 p.m. ET with the women’s Heptathlon which will feature world bronze medalist Anna Hall, Annie Kunz, Taliyah Brooks, and Allie Jones. The men’s Decathlon starts at 2:45 p.m. ET with Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Heath Baldwin, and Austin West all among the starters.

2023 USATF Championships order of event schedule day 1

Here is the event schedule with the times in ET:

Day 1 — Thursday, July 6thTime (ET)

2:25 PM 100m Hurdles Senior Women Heptathlon

2:45 PM 100m Senior Men Decathlon

3:40 PM High Jump Senior Women Heptathlon

3:40 PM Long Jump Senior Men Decathlon

4:50 PM Shot Put Senior Men Decathlon

5:40 PM Shot Put Senior Women Heptathlon

5:45 PM NATIONAL ANTHEM

5:52 PM KT Tape Men’s 800m Senior Men 1st round

6:15 PM High Jump Senior Men Decathlon

6:18 PM Prevagen Women’s 800m Senior Women 1st round

6:30 PM Discus Throw Senior Men Final

6:48 PM 200m Senior Women Heptathlon

7:04 PM Nike Women’s 100m Senior Women 1st round

7:30 PM Xfinity Men’s 100m Senior Men 1st round

7:56 PM Xfinity Women’s 400m Senior Women 1st round

8:23 PM Toyota Men’s 400m Senior Men 1st round

8:48 PM 400m Senior Men Decathlon

9:00 PM Triple Jump Senior Women Final

9:03 PM 3000m Steeplechase Senior Women 1st round

9:30 PM Javelin Throw Senior Women Final

9:33 PM 3000m Steeplechase Senior Men 1st round

10:01 PM Nike Men’s 1500m Senior Men 1st round

10:26 PM Garden of Life Women’s 1500m Senior Women 1st round

10:51 PM 10,000m Senior Women Final

11:30 PM 10,000m Senior Men Final