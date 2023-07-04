Joselyn Brea of Venezuela wins the women's 5000m at the CAC Games

The following is the 2023 CAC Games track and field medal standings after two days of competition at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González on Monday night.

After two exciting days of competition, Mexico lead the medal standings with nine total medals, which include three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. Two of their gold medalist came in the women’s and men’s 20km Race Walk events.

Also winning three gold medals so far is Venezuela, with Joselyn Brea, who won the women’s Half Marathon and 5000m events. Read more: Day 3: CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule, live stream, live results

Elsewhere, Colombia, Centro Caribe Sports, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guyana, and Saint Lucia have won a gold medal on the 2023 CAC Games track and field schedule and will aim for more on Day 3, Tuesday evening.

Here is the 2023 CAC Games track and field medal standings:

RankABRCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1MEXMexico3339
2VENVenezuela3003
3COLColombia1236
4CCSCentro Caribe Sports1113
5DOMDominican Republic1102
6PURPuerto Rico1012
7GUYGuyana1001
8LCASaint Lucia1001
9CUBCuba0314
10JAMJamaica0202
11IVBVirgin Islands, British0022
12BAHBahamas0011
