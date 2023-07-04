CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on day 3

The 2023 CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule, start lists, and live streaming coverage on Day 3 of track and field on Tuesday, 4 July. After a thrilling opening two days of competition, fans can brace themselves for another exciting day of action at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González Athletics Stadium.

How to watch the CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule?

Live streaming coverage of the 2023 CAC Games on Day 2 will be on the Centro Caribe Sports Channel YouTube Channel, while CAC Games 2023 track and field live results and updates will be available here. World-Track will continue to provide reporters throughout the day.

Action on the third day will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET with the resumption of the Men’s Decathlon, beginning with the 110m hurdles before the open events get underway at 10:10 a.m. with the semi-final heats of the men’s 400m. The women’s category will follow at 10:40 a.m.

Five finals will take place on the CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on the third day on Tuesday, including the men’s 5000m race, and the 400m hurdles medal races.

Here is a CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on Tuesday, Day 3: Times are listed in Eastern Standard.

The events are listed in chronological order, with the time, event name, gender, and start list information provided. The location of the events is consistent throughout the schedule, taking place at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González Athletics Stadium.