SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (July 4) — Colombian athletes Flor Ruiz and Maria Murillo celebrated a 1-2 finish in the women’s Javelin Throw event on Day 2 of the 2023 CAC Games. The competition took place in very overcast conditions on Tuesday evening at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González.

Ruiz secured the victory with a third-round throw of 60.52 meters, adding to her previous 2023 CAC Games title earned in Mexico in 2014. The two-time South American champion outperformed her compatriot Maria Murillo, who achieved a throw of 58.92 meters in round three.

Luz Castro claimed the bronze medal with a throw of 57.50 meters in the second round.

Ruiz took an early lead in the competition with a mark of 56.31 meters in the first round. Castro briefly surpassed her in the second round with a throw of 57.50 meters.

However, it was in the third round that Ruiz displayed her best form, delivering the winning throw of 60.52 meters, which remained unmatched by any other competitor.

Despite two initial scratches, Murillo managed to throw 58.92 meters on her third attempt, securing the silver medal position ahead of Castro.

Women’s Javelin Throw CAC Games Results