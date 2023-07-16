Reigning world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will continue her preparations in her pursuit of an unprecedented sixth world championships title when she lines up in that event at the Meeting de Athletismo Madrid – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, set to take place in Madrid, Spain on 22 July.

Fraser-Pryce solidified her dominance in the 100m event last summer when she ran away with the gold medal at the World Athletics Champions in Oregon last year, securing her fifth world gold medal in the event.

Over the course of her illustrious career, which began with an Olympic 100m gold in 2008, which she defended in 2012, while winning five of her first six global championships 100m titles, the Jamaican sprinter has garnered further success throughout her career.

She boasts an impressive tally of 10 world titles and three Olympic gold medals, along with multiple other podium finishes on the global level. She also owns five Diamond League final titles and has triumphed in 25 Diamond League meetings.

Despite her age of 36, Fraser-Pryce showed her exceptional gift last year, clocking in below 10.70 seconds on seven occasions. In fact, she holds the distinction of possessing the third-fastest 100m performer with a personal best time of 10.60 seconds.

Known to many as the ‘Pocket Rocket,’ the seven-time Jamaican national champion has broken the 11-second barrier an astounding 78 times, according to the stats gurus, throughout her 12-season career, surpassing any other female athlete in history.

In Madrid on Saturday (22), Fraser-Pryce is determined to achieve this feat once more. It will serve as a crucial stepping stone towards securing her sixth world championship 100m title, a remarkable milestone never accomplished by any other athlete in a single event.

Finally Returning After Knee Injury

Due to a knee injury in May, Fraser-Pryce experienced a delay in her season debut. However, the Jamaican sprint legend finally made her highly anticipated first appearance of the campaign at the 2023 Jamaica Track and Field Championships last week.

Impressively, Fraser-Pryce clocked an impressive time of 22.39 seconds in the semifinals of the 200m event. She then bettered her performance by finishing with a time of 22.26 seconds, securing second place in the final, just behind world champion Shericka Jackson.