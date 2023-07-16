CHORZÓW, Poland, July 16, 2023 – Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new European in the men’s 1500m record at the Silesia Wanda Diamond League on Sunday, clocking a time of 3:27.14 and edging ever closer to Hicham El Guerrouj’s world record of 3:26.00.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Paced To Record Run

The 22-year-old Olympic champion, aided by two pacemakers, was never troubled as the first eight finishers all set personal bests in the race held at the Silesian Stadium. Ingebrigtsen’s time also set a meeting record and world lead for the year.

The 22-year-old fell short of the world record set 25 years ago in Rome by Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco, but his focus remains on the world championships.

“You can’t always think about records,” Ingebrigtsen said afterwards. “Today I wanted one, but I will now be focusing completely on getting ready for the World Championships.”

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang, the World Indoor bronze medalist and world and Olympic finalist, who was aiming to hand Ingebrigtsen his first defeat of the season, was successful but did manage to finish second with a personal best of 3:29.11.

His compatriot, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot, the World U20 champion in 2022, finished third with a personal best of 3:30.30.

Andrew Coscoran of Ireland improved his own national record with his time of 3:30.42 when finishing fourth, while Samuel Tanner of New Zealand and Vincent Kibet Keter of Kenya, the World U20 champion in 2021, also set personal bests, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

At the Silesia Diamond League meeting, Ingebrigtsen, who has won six European golds and five European Indoor golds, led the race from the 400m mark when clocking in 55.8, and maintained a steady pace throughout.

He clocked 1:51.6 over the first 800m and closed out the race with a time of 54 seconds in the final 400m to seal the win.

Ingebrigtsen’s global gold medals include the 1500m Olympic Champion in 2021, the 5000m World Champion in 2022, and numerous European and European Indoor titles.

Wayde van Niekerk Dominates 400m

Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m, South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk destroyed his rivals in the race and powered home to a new season-best.

Van Niekerk, who entered the meeting as the second-fastest in the event this season with 44.17 seconds, stopped the clock at the Polish meeting on Sunday at 44.08 seconds to seal the victory and remained undefeated on the season.

In the men’s 100m, reigning world champion Fred Kerley suffered his first defeat in the event this season after the American was edged out by another South African runner, Akani Simbine, who ran a time of 9.97 seconds against Kerley 9.98 seconds.

Kerley didn’t seem bothered despite losing for the first time in the 100m this season.

“I feel good about today´s race. Nothing was missing. I got my job done,” he said.

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis was also among the reigning world champions who secured first place in their event today after he cleared clear 6.01m to beat Americans Sam Kendricks and Chris Nilsen.

Where is the next Diamond League?

The Silesia Diamond League is the seventh stop in the series in 2023. The next Diamond League meeting will take place in Monaco at the Herculis EBS 2023 Meeting.

Photos by Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG