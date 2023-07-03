(July 3) – NCAA sprint champion Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia showed her dominance to secure a spot in the final of the women’s 100 meters as the top qualifier with a time of 11.24 seconds at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games on Monday (3).

Alfred, widely considered the favorite to claim the gold medal at San Salvador 2023, comfortably won her heat, leaving her competitors in her wake. Read more: Rosa Rodríguez sets Games record with 71.62m, wins Hammer Throw at CAC Games

The 22-year-old sprinter catapulted off the starting blocks with a powerful start and swiftly pulled away from the rest of the field before taking her foot off the pedal over the last 30 meters to cross the finish line with ease, facing a slight headwind of -1.6 m/s.

Cecilia Tamayo of Mexico secured second place in her heat with a time of 11.44 seconds, securing her spot in tonight’s highly anticipated final.

In the other heats, Leah Bertrand from Trinidad and Tobago emerged victorious in the third semi-final race, clocking an impressive time of 11.44 seconds, which tied her for the second-fastest time of the day. Yanique Dayle of Jamaica claimed victory in the second heat with a time of 11.46 seconds.

All eyes will be on Alfred as she aims to continue her outstanding form in the women’s 100m final at the CAC Games. She will be targeting the Games Record of 11.14secs, set by Bahamian Chandra Sturrup in 1998.

Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) 11.24 Leah Bertrand (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.44 Cecilia Tamayo (Mexico) 11.44 Yanique Tishana Dayle (Jamaica) 11.46 Yunisleidy García (Cuba) 11.57 Liranyi Alonso (Dominican Republic) 11.58 Orangys Jimenez (Venezuela) 11.55 Akilah Lewis (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.57 Keliza Smith (Guyana) 11.67 Anthaya Charlton (Bahamas) 11.68 Tristan Evelyn (Barbados) 11.71 Martha Mendez (Dominican Republic) 11.82 Beyonce De Freitas (British Virgin Islands) 11.84 Yarima García (Cuba) 11.96 Selena Arjona (Panama) 11.97 Maria Carmona (Nicaragua) 12.99 Mariaandrée Chacón (Curaçao) FS

