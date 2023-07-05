SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (July 5) — Puerto Rico’s Ayden Owens-Delerme has broken the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games record in the men’s decathlon, totaling a concrete score of 8,281 points to win the gold medal in his first full multi-event this season.

The Puerto Rican athlete, who finished fourth at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Oregon last summer, surpassed the previous CAC Games record of 8118 points set by Raul Duany of Cuba in 1998. Read more: Camacho-Quinn sets CAC Games 100m hurdles record in semifinal

After a delay in the schedule on Tuesday night because of heavy rain, Owens-Delerme’s achievement was documented at around 9:15 p.m. local time, marking a historic moment for him in the CAC Games as he became the first Puerto Rico athletes to win the decathlon gold medal since Liston Bochette in 1982.

The Razorback’s decathlon victory included a strong performance in the 100m, long jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, and javelin, where he finished first in all those five events before closing out the competition with a 4:46.57 performance for fourth in the 1500m.

The 23-year-old’s consistent performance across all ten events over the two days solidified his position at the top of the leaderboard.

Owens-Delerme defeated Bahamas’ Ken Mullings, who won the silver medal with a season-best score of 8,060 points, while Puerto Rico’s Soto tallied 7762 points to take the bronze medal.

CAC Games Decathlon Results:

Ayden Owens-Delerme (PUR) – 8281 points (CAC Games Record) Ken Mullings (BAH) – 8060 points Yariel Soto (PUR) – 7762 points Jose Paulino (DOM) – 7762 points Yancarlos Hernandez (CUB) – 7654 points Gerson Izaguirre (VEN) – 7596 points Esteban Ibañez (ESA) – 7217 points

Kendrick Thompson (BAH) – DNF

Kurt Felix (GRN) – DNF