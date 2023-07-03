(July 3) – Rosa Rodríguez from Venezuela set a new Games record on her way to winning the women’s Hammer Throw event at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador on Monday (3). The 2016 Rio Olympics finalist unleashed a podium-topping throw of 71.62 meters in the first round, surpassing the previous CAC Games record of 71.35 meters set in 2014 by Cuba’s Yipsi Moreno.

Rodríguez, who had previously earned silver medals in 2009 and 2011 at the CAC Championships, triumphed with a well-deserved gold for the second time at the CAC Games, following her win in 2018. The 37-year-old arrived at the CAC Games in excellent form, having secured victories in four of her five competitions this season.

READ MORE: How to watch Day 2: CAC Games San Salvador 2023 schedule live results, start lists

Securing the silver medal at San Salvador 2023 was Jamaica’s Erica Belvit, who delivered a solid throw of 70.04 meters in the sixth and final round of the competition. Mayra Gaviria from Colombia claimed the bronze medal after achieving a personal best of 68.61 meters in the second round.

Stay tuned for more updates on World-Track as the CAC Games continue.

Women’s Hammer Throw at CAC Games Results