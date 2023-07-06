EUGENE, Ore. (July 6) — Sha’Carri Richardson posted an impressive world-leading time and a personal best of 10.71 seconds (0.1 m/s) to secure a spot in the semifinals of the women’s 100-meter event at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The championships took place at Hayward Field on Thursday.

In the first heat, Sha’Carri Richardson swiftly took control of the race from the start and faced no challenges as she comfortably crossed the finish line, surpassing Marie Josée Ta Lou’s previous world-leading time of 10.75 seconds from the Ivory Coast.

Today’s time also surpassed Richardson’s previous lifetime best of 10.72 seconds, which she achieved on April 10, 2021, in Miramar, Florida.

Meanwhile, Brittany Brown also delivered an outstanding performance in the heats, clocking 10.96 seconds to match her personal best. She finished second behind Richardson in heat one.

Joining Richardson and Brown in the final of the women’s 100-meter event at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships were Tamara Clark, who won heat three with a time of 11.02 seconds, Morolake Akinosun, the victor in heat four with a time of 11.03 seconds (2.1 m/s), and defending national champion Melissa Jefferson, who recorded a time of 11.10 seconds (-1.2 m/s) to win heat two.

Additionally, juniors Shawnti Jackson, Mia Brahe-Pedersen, and Tamari Davis, as well as TeeTee Terry, Aleia Hobbs, and Jenna Prandini, also advanced to the semifinals.

Read More: Day 1: How to watch 2023 USATF Championships, order of event schedule

2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships – Women’s 100m Results

Heat 1

Wind: 0.1 m/s

Sha’Carri Richardson, NIKE, 10.71 q Brittany Brown, adidas, 10.96 q Mia Brahe-Pedersen, NIKE, 11.05 q Kayla White, NIKE, 11.10 q Jenna Prandini, PUMA, 11.14 q Caisja Chandler, USC, 11.24 Candace Hill, ASICS, 11.24 Amira Young, Minnesota, 11.39 Teahna Daniels, NIKE, 11.55

Heat 2

Wind: -1.2 m/s

Melissa Jefferson, NIKE, 11.10 q Aleia Hobbs, adidas, 11.11 q Ezinne Abba, Texas, 11.15 q Maia McCoy, Unattached, 11.22 Mikiah Brisco, adidas, 11.25 Marybeth Sant Price, Unattached, 11.29 Jadyn Mays, Oregon, 11.35 Javianne Oliver, NIKE, 11.39

Heat 3

Wind: 0.2 m/s

Tamara Clark, adidas / The Buford Bailey TC, 11.02 q Tamari Davis, adidas, 11.06 q TeeTee Terry, NIKE, 11.08 q Jacious Sears, Tennessee, 11.08 q Destiny Smith-Barnett, Double Pillar Athletics, 11.23 Semira Killebrew, Texas A&M, 11.44 Taylor Anderson, Tracksmith/Garden St TC, 11.47 Celera Barnes, adidas, 12.20

Heat 4

Wind: 2.1 m/s

Morolake Akinosun, adidas, 11.03 q Shawnti Jackson, Run U Xpress, 11.05 q English Gardner, NIKE, 11.12 q Kennedy Blackmon, Oklahoma, 11.13 q Dajaz Defrand, Florida State, 11.20 Cambrea Sturgis, adidas, 11.22 Jada Baylark, Unattached, 11.22 Shannon Ray, adidas, 11.24

