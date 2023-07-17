(July 17) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the well-celebrated Jamaican sprinter, is set to make her highly anticipated season opener in the 100-meter event sooner than originally planned. The news comes following the announcement that she will compete at the 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, which will take place on Thursday, 20 July.

Initially, Fraser-Pryce had scheduled her season debut over the 100m race at the Meeting de Atletismo Madrid in Spain, on the 22nd of July. – Read more: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to give up 200m event at Budapest 2023 World Championships?

However, recent revelations indicate that the five-time world champion will grace the track at the Stadion Allmend in Luzern, Switzerland, mid-week.

The organizers of the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern expressed their excitement and anticipation on their official Instagram page, stating, “We can’t contain our excitement to witness Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Lucerne! It is truly an honor to welcome her to the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern 2023.”

It is understood that she is in very good shape and could even challenge the world leading time, set earlier this month by her Jamaica compatriot Shericka Jackson, at 10.65 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce, who is the reigning world champion in the 100m, has consistently demonstrated her exceptional abilities and determination on the track, amassing an impressive collection of accolades. She stands tall as a two-time Olympic champion, having claimed the gold medal in the 100-meter event in 2008, and 2012.

Also on the global stage, the 36-year-old has dominated her competition, securing the World Athletics Championships title an astonishing five times while owning ten world titles altogether across her illustrious career.

Fraser-Pryce’s victories in the 100-meter event at the World Athletics Championships came in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022.

World silver medalist Jackson, has the fastest time in the women’s 100m in world in 2023 with her personal best, while USA champion Sha’carri Richardson, who had already defeated the Jamaican champion twice this season is right behind her on the world’s top list.

Richardson has a very fast 10.71 secs personal best this season and remains one of the top contenders for the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, next month.