KINGSTON (July 6) — Yohan Blake, a former world champion, shockingly false-started in the men’s 100m event at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023. Meanwhile, the highlight of the night at the National Stadium on Thursday was the unexpected performances of three sprinters who clocked sub-10 seconds times.

Blake, the 2011 world champion and defending national champion, experienced disappointment on the first day of the national championships as he left the blocks too early and was subsequently disqualified for a false start. – Read more: Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah lead 100m qualifiers at Jamaica Trials

However, despite Blake’s absence from the heat, the excitement remained high as Kadrian Goldson from G.C. Foster College and Rohan Watson from MVP produced stunning personal best performances, breaking the sub-10 seconds barrier for the first time in their respective careers.

Goldson displayed an impressive start and maintained his momentum throughout the race, achieving an outstanding lifetime best of 9.94 seconds. Watson closely followed with a time of 9.98 seconds to take second place.

This marked the first time both athletes dipped under the 10 seconds mark in their careers, with Goldson improving on his previous personal best of 10.08 seconds and Watson surpassing his previous lifetime best of 10.12 seconds.

These two athletes were not the only local sprinters to break the 10 seconds barrier tonight. Kishane Thompson, another member of the MVP Track & Field Club, clocked the fastest time of the day at 9.91 seconds, winning heat one and defeating the fastest Jamaican this season, Ackeem Blake, who finished second with a time of 10.00 seconds.

Oblique Seville, who finished fourth in the World Championships, proved his fitness tonight as he showed his recovery from a hamstring injury with a solid performance of 10.00 seconds to claim the win in heat two.

Seville had a strong start to the season but faced a setback due to a muscle injury earlier in the year. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old displayed excellent form as he cruised to victory in his heat, leaving Ramone Barnswell in second place with a time of 10.13 seconds.

Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023 Results

Men’s 100 Results –

Heat 1 Preliminaries Wind: 0.6

1 Kishane Thompson 22 Mvp 9.91Q

2 Ackeem Blake 21 Titans Track 10.00Q .994

3 Ryiem Forde 22 Adidas 10.01Q

4 Jelani Walker 25 Adidas 10.09q

5 Robin Black 27 Academy of A 10.28

6 Jazeel Murphy 29 Titans Track 10.40

7 Michali Everett 22 Elite Perfor 10.41

8 Fabian Hewitt 26 Oxy athletics 10.43

Heat 2 Preliminaries Wind: 0.3

1 Oblique Seville 22 Racers Track 10.00Q .997

2 Ramone Barnswell 35 Mvp 10.13Q

3 Tyquendo Tracey 30 Swept Track Club 10.22Q

4 Oshane Bailey 34 Sprintec Track Club 10.24 .234

5 DeAndre Daley 18 Herbert Morr 10.24 .237

6 Travis Williams 20 University o 10.26

7 Michael Sharp 26 G.C. Foster College 10.40

8 Micheal Stephens 23 Racers Track 11.28

Heat 3 Preliminaries Wind: 0.7

1 Kadrian Goldson 26 G.C. Foster College 9.94Q

2 Rohan Watson 21 Mvp 9.98Q

3 Julian Forte 30 Elite Perfor 10.10Q .100

4 Sandrey Davison 20 Elite Perfor 10.19q

5 Odaine McPherson 24 G.C. Foster College 10.21q

6 Jehlani Gordon 20 Unattached 10.34

— Rasheed Foster 21 Cameron Blazers FS

— Yohan Blake 34 Titans Track FS

Heat 4 Preliminaries Wind: 0.6

1 Nigel Ellis 26 Elite Perfor 10.07Q

2 Micheal Campbell 27 Mvp 10.10Q .097

3 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie 19 Dr. Speed 10.21Q

4 Conroy Jones 21 Elite Perfor 10.22q

5 Shakur Williams 22 University o 10.32 .315

6 Nishion Ebanks 23 Mvp 10.32 .319

7 Adrian Kerr 20 motorcade tr 10.33 .323

8 Bryan Levell 20 Edwin Allen High 10.33 .327

