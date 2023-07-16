CHORZÓW, Poland, (July 16) – Venezuela’s Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas soared to a world-leading distance of 15.18 meters on Sunday, clinching the women’s triple jump at the 2023 Silesia Diamond League. It was her fourth successful victory, adding to her undefeated season so far.

Rojas, a three-time world gold medallist, outperformed her competitors under partly cloudy conditions that proved to be ideal for jumping on her path as she secured a fourth successful victory, adding to her undefeated season so far. – Read more: Jakob Ingebrigtsen runs 3:27.14 European 1500m record in Silesia

Her winning leap, achieved in her sixth and final attempt, wasn’t the first time the 27-year-old was surpassing the 15-meter barrier this season, as it improved on her previous world lead of 15.16 meters set in San Salvador earlier this month.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine, the European Indoor and Outdoor champion, secured second place with a quality jump of 14.70 meters in her sixth attempt, but she was massive 0.46 centimeters away from the first place mark.

Leyanis Pérez of Cuba, the recent CAC Games silver medal winner, finished third with a best jump of 14.67 meters in her second attempt.

Rojas recently won the CAC Games title at San Salvador 2023 and expressed her satisfaction with her performance in Silesia on Sunday.

“I feel very good, and I am very confident after the performance today. The atmosphere in the stadium is incredible, the audience is very excited, and the track is great, very fast. I will certainly come back here, if possible, even next year!” she said.

Yulimar Rojas Targeting 16 meter Barrier

The Venezuelan three-time reigning world champion, who holds the world record of 15.74 meters set in March 2022, has stated her ambition to jump 16 meters at some point in her career.

“I will get there… I was born to jump 16 meters,” she was quoted as saying on the Olympics.com website

She added: “I have two motivations in life: achieve 16 meters and doing better than the legend that is my coach, Ivan Pedroso.”

Ivan Pedroso is a Cuban long jump legend who won nine world championships (indoor and outdoor) and the gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Games in Australia in 2000.

Other notable performances at the Silesia Wanda Diamond League this weekend included Liadagmis Povea of Cuba, who finished fourth with a best jump of 14.62 meters, and Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica, a two-time world silver medalist, who finished fifth with a season-best jump of 14.56 meters.

The Silesia Wanda Diamond League is the third of five qualification meetings. After this event, Leyanis Pérez leads the Diamond League Qualifiers Standing with 21 points, followed by Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk with 20 points, and Yulimar Rojas with 16 points.

Full Triple Jump Results

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, 15.18 meters (world-leading distance, meeting record) Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Ukraine, 14.70 meters Leyanis Pérez Hernández, Cuba, 14.67 meters Liadagmis Povea, Cuba, 14.62 meters Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica, 14.56 meters (season best) Thea Lafond, Dominica, 14.43 meters Keturah Orji, United States, 14.06 meters Tori Franklin, United States, 13.49 meters

Diamond League Qualifiers Standing after 3 of 5 Qualification Meetings:

Leyanis Pérez Hernández, Cuba, 21 points Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Ukraine, 20 points Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, 16 points Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica, 15 points Liadagmis Povea, Cuba, 10 points Thea Lafond, Dominica, 10 points Tori Franklin, United States, 8 points Keturah Orji, United States, 6 points Maja Åskag, Sweden, 1 point Kristiina Mäkelä, Finland, 1 point

PHOTO CREDIT: Yulimar Rojas wins the triple jump at the Silesia Diamond League. Photo by Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG