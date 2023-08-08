Barber, Patterson, Olyslagers, headline Australia World Athletics Championships team

Defending world champions Eleanor Patterson and Kelsey-Lee Barber, and inform world leader Nicola Olyslagers headline a 67-member Australian team for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, this month.

Barber won the women’s Javelin Throw gold medal at the world championships in Oregon, last year, while Patterson captured the gold medal in the women’s high jump. Both athletes will hope to retain their respective titles in Budapest, later this month against a pair of quality fields.

Patterson won the high jump title last summer when she cleared an area record of 2.02m, while had been matched this season by teammate and Olympic silver medalist Nicola Olyslagers, who heads into the championships as the world leader.

The teammate also includes Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Peter Bol in the men’s 800m, Olympic bronze medalist Ash Moloney in the Decathlon, world pole vault bronze medalist Nina Kennedy, and six-time Australian record holder Jessica Hull, who races in both the 1500m and 5000m.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary will take place from August 19-27.

Men’s Team

100m: Rohan Browning, Jake Doran

200m: Aidan Murphy

800m: Peter Bol, Joseph Deng, Riley McGown

1500m: Stewart McSweyn, Adam Spencer, Matthew Ramsden

5000m: McSweyn, Morgan McDonald

110m Hurdles: Jacob McCorry, Nicholas Andrews

3000m Steeplechase: Matthew Clarke

High Jump: Joel Baden, Brandon Starc

Pole Vault: Kurtis Marschall

Long Jump: Chris Mitrevski, Darcy Roper, Liam Adcock, Henry Frayne

Triple Jump: Julian Konle, Aiden Hinson

Discus Throw: Matthew Denny

Javelin Throw: Cameron McEntyre

Decathlon: Ash Moloney, Cedric Dubler, Daniel Golubovic

20km Race Walk: Declan Tingay, Kyle Swan, Rhydian Cowley

35km Race Walk: Cowley

Women’s Team

100m: Bree Masters, Torrie Lewis

200m: Ella Connolly

800m: Catriona Bisset, Abbey Caldwell, Ellie Sanford

1500m: Jessica Hull, Linden Hall, Caldwell

5000m: Jessica Hull, Rose Davies, Lauren Ryan

Marathon: Lisa Weightman, Isobel Batt-Doyle, Sarah Klein

100m Hurdles: Michelle Jenneke, Celeste Mucci, Hannah Jones

400m Hurdles: Sarah Carli

3000m Steeplechase: Amy Cashin, Cara Feain-Ryan, Brielle Erbacher

4x100m Relay: Masters, Lewis, Connolly, Mucci, Kristie Edwards, Ebony Lane

High Jump: Nicola Olyslagers, Eleanor Patterson, Erin Shaw

Pole Vault: Nina Kennedy

Long Jump: Brooke Buschkuehl, Samantha Dale

Discus Throw: Taryn Gollshewsky

Hammer Throw: Stephanie Ratcliffe

Javelin Throw: Kelsey-Lee Barber, Mackenzie Little, Kathryn Mitchell

20km Race Walk: Jemima Montag, Rebecca Henderson, Olivia Sandery

35km Race Walk: Henderson, Allanah Pitcher

