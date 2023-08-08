European Athletics U20 Championships live stream coverage

The European Athletics U20 Championships start lists, live stream, live results, and complete schedule on Day 2 at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem on Tuesday, 8, August. The championships are live streaming on the All-Athletics platform every day.

The morning session will feature several events, but there are no finals listed before the evening session gets underway, starting at 9:52 a.m. ET with the women’s Hammer Throw Final, as well as the men’s Long Jump Final at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Nine finals are slated for the evening session at the European Athletics U20 Championships, including the 100m title races for both women and men, and remember, you can watch them all live on the All-Athletics platform.

Day 2 European Athletics U20 Championships live results, schedule, live stream and start lists

TimesEvents / Start Lists, Results, Round
1:003000m Steeplechase Men Round 1 Heat 1/2
1:00Hammer Throw (6kg) Men Qualification Group A
1:143000m Steeplechase Men Round 1 Heat 2/2
1:30Pole Vault Women Qualification Group A
1:30Pole Vault Women Qualification Group B
1:35400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 1/4
1:40Long Jump Women Group A Heptathlon
1:40Long Jump Women Group B Heptathlon
1:42400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 2/4
1:49400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 3/4
1:56400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 4/4
2:10Hammer Throw (6kg) Men Qualification Group B
2:15400m Hurdles Men Round 1 Heat 1/5
2:22400m Hurdles Men Round 1 Heat 2/5
2:29400m Hurdles Men Round 1 Heat 3/5
2:36400m Hurdles Men Round 1 Heat 4/5
2:43400m Hurdles Men Round 1 Heat 5/5
3:05400m Women Semi-Final 1/2
3:12400m Women Semi-Final 2/2
3:50200m Women Round 1 Heat 1/3
3:55Javelin Throw Women Group A Heptathlon
3:57200m Women Round 1 Heat 2/3
4:04200m Women Round 1 Heat 3/3
4:10Shot Put (6kg) Men Qualification Group A
4:10Shot Put (6kg) Men Qualification Group B
4:15200m Men Round 1 Heat 1/4
4:22200m Men Round 1 Heat 2/4
4:29200m Men Round 1 Heat 3/4
4:36200m Men Round 1 Heat 4/4
4:56Javelin Throw Women Group B Heptathlon

TimeEvents / Start Lists, Results, Round
9:52Hammer Throw Women Final
9:55110m Hurdles (99cm) Men Semi-Final 1/3
10:00High Jump Men Qualification Group A
10:00High Jump Men Qualification Group B
10:02110m Hurdles (99cm) Men Semi-Final 2/3
10:09110m Hurdles (99cm) Men Semi-Final 3/3
10:10Long Jump Men Final
10:25100m Hurdles Women Semi-Final 1/2
10:32100m Hurdles Women Semi-Final 2/2
10:55800m Women Round 1 Heat 1/3
11:02800m Women Round 1 Heat 2/3
11:09800m Women Round 1 Heat 3/3
11:20800m Men Round 1 Heat 1/3
11:27800m Men Round 1 Heat 2/3
11:34800m Men Round 1 Heat 3/3
11:45800m Women Heat 1/2 Heptathlon
11:53800m Women Heat 2/2 Heptathlon
12:05Triple Jump Women Final
12:12Discus Throw (1.75kg) Men Final
12:22Shot Put Women Final
12:30110m Hurdles (99cm) Men Final
12:48100m Hurdles Women Final
13:00100m Women Final
13:10100m Men Final

