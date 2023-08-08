The European Athletics U20 Championships start lists, live stream, live results, and complete schedule on Day 2 at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem on Tuesday, 8, August. The championships are live streaming on the All-Athletics platform every day.

The morning session will feature several events, but there are no finals listed before the evening session gets underway, starting at 9:52 a.m. ET with the women’s Hammer Throw Final, as well as the men’s Long Jump Final at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Nine finals are slated for the evening session at the European Athletics U20 Championships, including the 100m title races for both women and men, and remember, you can watch them all live on the All-Athletics platform.

Day 2 European Athletics U20 Championships live results, schedule, live stream and start lists