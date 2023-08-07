PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (August 7) — Faith Okwose of Nigeria blazed her way into the record books at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday during the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, smashing the women’s 100m record with an impressive time of 11.26 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to secure the event’s gold medal.

Okwose’s path to victory began earlier in the day and accelerated during the semifinals, where she dashed to a quality time of 11.42 seconds to surpass the previous Games record. – Read more: Records for Nigerians at Junior Commonwealth Youth Games

However, her compatriot Justina Eyakpobeyan, with an equally impressive performance, outshined Okwose’s achievement by clocking in at 11.35 seconds in a later semifinal race.

Undeterred, Okwose showed her resilience as she returned to the final event to lower the record yet again and set a new personal best with her remarkable 11.26-second run.

Her teammate Eyakpobeyan secured the silver medal with a still-impressive time of 11.29 seconds.

Teddy Wilson wins Commonwealth Youth Games title

On the men’s side, England’s Teddy Wilson claimed victory in the 100m, etching his name in history with a winning time of 10.37 seconds.

His fellow countryman Ebuka Nwokeji put in a strong performance on his way to achieving a personal best time of 10.43 seconds, while earning the silver medal in the process.

Jamaica’s Shaquane Gordon joined the ranks of the honorees, securing the bronze medal with a time of 10.43 seconds.