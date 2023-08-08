BUDAPEST (August 8) – Zharnel Hughes and Keely Hodgkinson, both world leaders in their respective events, are set to continue their impressive performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, taking place from August 19 to 27.
The duo, along with former world 200m champion, Dina Asher-Smith, are part of a robust 55-member team representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the event.
- Read more: Athing Mu, Sha’Carri Richardson, Michael Norman in USA World Athletics Championships team
- Read more: Jamaica names strong World Athletics Championships 2023 team
Hughes, who has set new British records in the 100m and 200m events with timings of 9.83 and 19.73, respectively, this season, will compete in both events in Budapest. He also forms part of the 4x100m relay team.
Hodgkinson, who improved her own national 800m record to a world-leading 1:55.77 in June, is aiming for another medal following her silver win in Oregon last year.
Her chances of winning gold continue to be one of the featured stories, following recent news that Athing Mu, the American reigning world and Olympic champion, is considering skipping Budapest 23. – Read about it: Will Athing Mu compete at the World Athletics Championships 2023?
Laura Muir and Morgan Lake, who have also set national records this year, join Hughes and Hodgkinson on the team.
Other global medalists on the team include Asher-Smith, Holly Bradshaw, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and Matthew Hudson-Smith.
Great Britain’s World Athletics Championships Teams
The complete list of athletes is as follows:
WOMEN TEAM
100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita
200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Bianca Williams
400m: Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi
800m: Isabelle Boffey, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie
1500m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Laura Muir, Katie Snowden
5000m: Megan Keith, Amy-Eloise Markovc
10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Jessica Warner-Judd
Marathon: Natasha Cockram
3000m steeplechase: Aimee Pratt
100m hurdles: Cindy Sember
400m hurdles: Jessie Knight
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
High jump: Morgan Lake
Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw, Molly Caudery
Long jump: Jazmin Sawyers
Hammer: Charlotte Payne, Anna Purchase
4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Alyson Bell, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Asha Phillip, Annie Tagoe, Bianca Williams
4x400m: Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Nicole Yeargin
MEN TEAM
100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod
200m: Zharnel Hughes
400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith
800m: Max Burgin, Ben Pattison, Daniel Rowden
1500m: Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr
110m hurdles: Tade Ojora
Shot put: Scott Lincoln
Discus: Lawrence Okoye
4x100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Jona Efoloko, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod
4x400m: Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rio Mitcham
Mixed 4x400m: athletes drawn from women’s and men’s 4x400m pools