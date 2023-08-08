BUDAPEST (August 8) – Zharnel Hughes and Keely Hodgkinson, both world leaders in their respective events, are set to continue their impressive performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, taking place from August 19 to 27.

The duo, along with former world 200m champion, Dina Asher-Smith, are part of a robust 55-member team representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the event.

Hughes, who has set new British records in the 100m and 200m events with timings of 9.83 and 19.73, respectively, this season, will compete in both events in Budapest. He also forms part of the 4x100m relay team.

Hodgkinson, who improved her own national 800m record to a world-leading 1:55.77 in June, is aiming for another medal following her silver win in Oregon last year.

Her chances of winning gold continue to be one of the featured stories, following recent news that Athing Mu, the American reigning world and Olympic champion, is considering skipping Budapest 23. – Read about it: Will Athing Mu compete at the World Athletics Championships 2023?

Laura Muir and Morgan Lake, who have also set national records this year, join Hughes and Hodgkinson on the team.

Other global medalists on the team include Asher-Smith, Holly Bradshaw, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Great Britain’s World Athletics Championships Teams

The complete list of athletes is as follows:

WOMEN TEAM

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Bianca Williams

400m: Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi

800m: Isabelle Boffey, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie

1500m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Laura Muir, Katie Snowden

5000m: Megan Keith, Amy-Eloise Markovc

10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Jessica Warner-Judd

Marathon: Natasha Cockram

3000m steeplechase: Aimee Pratt

100m hurdles: Cindy Sember

400m hurdles: Jessie Knight

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

High jump: Morgan Lake

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw, Molly Caudery

Long jump: Jazmin Sawyers

Hammer: Charlotte Payne, Anna Purchase

4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Alyson Bell, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Asha Phillip, Annie Tagoe, Bianca Williams

4x400m: Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Nicole Yeargin

MEN TEAM

100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod

200m: Zharnel Hughes

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith

800m: Max Burgin, Ben Pattison, Daniel Rowden

1500m: Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr

110m hurdles: Tade Ojora

Shot put: Scott Lincoln

Discus: Lawrence Okoye

4x100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Jona Efoloko, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod

4x400m: Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rio Mitcham

Mixed 4x400m: athletes drawn from women’s and men’s 4x400m pools