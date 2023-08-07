Justina Eyakpobeyan and Faith Okwose both ran records in the semifinal heats on Day One at the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Youth Games records at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday, 7 August 2023.

Okwose clocked an impressive 11.42 seconds to win the first semis, but her time was eclipsed in the third heat by her compatriot Eyakpobeyan, who looked very comfortable when clocked 11.35 secs to win her ran.

Shaunna Thompson of England set the previous Junior Commonwealth Games record of 11.46 seconds in 2008.

The other semifinal race was dominated by the home favorite Sanaa Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted a wind-aided 11.56 seconds (+2.4 m/s) the defeated Geolyna Dowdye of Antigua & Barbuda, who ran 11.73 to also advanced to tonight’s final.

Mabel Akande of England also advanced to the final of the women’s 100m at the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Youth Games.

Women’s 100m Semifinals – Junior Commonwealth Youth Games Results:

Semifinal Heat 1 +1.4 m/s.

Rank Bib Name Result Gap QA R 1 223 NGR OKWOSE Faith 11.42 – Q JGR 2 250 LCA LONDON Naomi 11.76 +0.34 Q – 3 89 CAN ODIASE Ashley 11.97 +0.55 q – 4 19 AIA CONNOR Sage 12.38 +0.96 – – 5 205 MRI PAULINE Marie Sheryl 12.81 +1.39 – – 6 194 LES NONE Naleli 13.59 +2.17 – – 7 297 TCA VARUS Anesha 13.74 +2.32 – – 8 257 SAM JAYJAY Vaituutuu Shera 13.98 +2.56 – –

Semifinal Heat 2 +2.4 m/s.

Rank Bib Name Result Gap QA 1 3 TTO FREDERICK Sanaa 11.56 – Q 2 23 ANT DOWDYE Geolyna 11.73 +0.17 Q 3 91 CAN QUAN-VIE Tatiana 12.04 +0.48 – 4 199 MAW KHONDOWE Amanda Tapiwa 12.53 +0.97 – 5 208 MSR MEADE Kendecia 12.86 +1.30 – 6 136 SWZ MABUZA Sbusisiwe Mbali 13.08 +1.52 – 7 55 BAN KHATUN Mst Azmi 13.09 +1.53 – 8 190 KIR ROOTA Feongo Ribua 13.33 +1.77 –

Semifinal Heat 3 +0.4 m/s.