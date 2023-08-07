Junior Commonwealth Youth Games records - women's 100m semis

Justina Eyakpobeyan and Faith Okwose both ran records in the semifinal heats on Day One at the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Youth Games records at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday, 7 August 2023.

Okwose clocked an impressive 11.42 seconds to win the first semis, but her time was eclipsed in the third heat by her compatriot Eyakpobeyan, who looked very comfortable when clocked 11.35 secs to win her ran.

Shaunna Thompson of England set the previous Junior Commonwealth Games record of 11.46 seconds in 2008.

The other semifinal race was dominated by the home favorite Sanaa Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted a wind-aided 11.56 seconds (+2.4 m/s) the defeated Geolyna Dowdye of Antigua & Barbuda, who ran 11.73 to also advanced to tonight’s final.

Mabel Akande of England also advanced to the final of the women’s 100m at the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Youth Games.

Women’s 100m Semifinals – Junior Commonwealth Youth Games Results:

Semifinal Heat 1 +1.4 m/s.

RankBibNameResultGapQAR
1223NGR OKWOSE Faith11.42QJGR
2250LCA LONDON Naomi11.76+0.34Q
389CAN ODIASE Ashley11.97+0.55q
419AIA CONNOR Sage12.38+0.96
5205MRI PAULINE Marie Sheryl12.81+1.39
6194LES NONE Naleli13.59+2.17
7297TCA VARUS Anesha13.74+2.32
8257SAM JAYJAY Vaituutuu Shera13.98+2.56

Semifinal Heat 2 +2.4 m/s.

RankBibNameResultGapQA
13TTO FREDERICK Sanaa11.56Q
223ANT DOWDYE Geolyna11.73+0.17Q
391CAN QUAN-VIE Tatiana12.04+0.48
4199MAW KHONDOWE Amanda Tapiwa12.53+0.97
5208MSR MEADE Kendecia12.86+1.30
6136SWZ MABUZA Sbusisiwe Mbali13.08+1.52
755BAN KHATUN Mst Azmi13.09+1.53
8190KIR ROOTA Feongo Ribua13.33+1.77

Semifinal Heat 3 +0.4 m/s.

RankBibNameResultGapQAR
1220NGR EYAKPOBEYAN Justina11.35QJGR
2105ENG AKANDE Mabel Oluwayemisi11.61+0.26Q
326ANT LOCKER La’nica11.69+0.34q
465BOT MAJAMA Sethunya12.17+0.82
5148GIB BADO Aitanna13.12+1.77
6235PNG MITCHELL Judy13.38+2.03
7270SEY LARUE Imanuella Keisha Maria13.91+2.56
8293TAN MGOYO Glory Patrick14.56+3.21

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

