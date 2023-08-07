Justina Eyakpobeyan and Faith Okwose both ran records in the semifinal heats on Day One at the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Youth Games records at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday, 7 August 2023.
Okwose clocked an impressive 11.42 seconds to win the first semis, but her time was eclipsed in the third heat by her compatriot Eyakpobeyan, who looked very comfortable when clocked 11.35 secs to win her ran.
Shaunna Thompson of England set the previous Junior Commonwealth Games record of 11.46 seconds in 2008.
Read more: How to watch the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games: Day 1?
The other semifinal race was dominated by the home favorite Sanaa Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted a wind-aided 11.56 seconds (+2.4 m/s) the defeated Geolyna Dowdye of Antigua & Barbuda, who ran 11.73 to also advanced to tonight’s final.
Mabel Akande of England also advanced to the final of the women’s 100m at the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Youth Games.
Women’s 100m Semifinals – Junior Commonwealth Youth Games Results:
Semifinal Heat 1 +1.4 m/s.
|Rank
|Bib
|Name
|Result
|Gap
|QA
|R
|1
|223
|NGR OKWOSE Faith
|11.42
|–
|Q
|JGR
|2
|250
|LCA LONDON Naomi
|11.76
|+0.34
|Q
|–
|3
|89
|CAN ODIASE Ashley
|11.97
|+0.55
|q
|–
|4
|19
|AIA CONNOR Sage
|12.38
|+0.96
|–
|–
|5
|205
|MRI PAULINE Marie Sheryl
|12.81
|+1.39
|–
|–
|6
|194
|LES NONE Naleli
|13.59
|+2.17
|–
|–
|7
|297
|TCA VARUS Anesha
|13.74
|+2.32
|–
|–
|8
|257
|SAM JAYJAY Vaituutuu Shera
|13.98
|+2.56
|–
|–
Semifinal Heat 2 +2.4 m/s.
|Rank
|Bib
|Name
|Result
|Gap
|QA
|1
|3
|TTO FREDERICK Sanaa
|11.56
|–
|Q
|2
|23
|ANT DOWDYE Geolyna
|11.73
|+0.17
|Q
|3
|91
|CAN QUAN-VIE Tatiana
|12.04
|+0.48
|–
|4
|199
|MAW KHONDOWE Amanda Tapiwa
|12.53
|+0.97
|–
|5
|208
|MSR MEADE Kendecia
|12.86
|+1.30
|–
|6
|136
|SWZ MABUZA Sbusisiwe Mbali
|13.08
|+1.52
|–
|7
|55
|BAN KHATUN Mst Azmi
|13.09
|+1.53
|–
|8
|190
|KIR ROOTA Feongo Ribua
|13.33
|+1.77
|–
Semifinal Heat 3 +0.4 m/s.
|Rank
|Bib
|Name
|Result
|Gap
|QA
|R
|1
|220
|NGR EYAKPOBEYAN Justina
|11.35
|–
|Q
|JGR
|2
|105
|ENG AKANDE Mabel Oluwayemisi
|11.61
|+0.26
|Q
|–
|3
|26
|ANT LOCKER La’nica
|11.69
|+0.34
|q
|–
|4
|65
|BOT MAJAMA Sethunya
|12.17
|+0.82
|–
|–
|5
|148
|GIB BADO Aitanna
|13.12
|+1.77
|–
|–
|6
|235
|PNG MITCHELL Judy
|13.38
|+2.03
|–
|–
|7
|270
|SEY LARUE Imanuella Keisha Maria
|13.91
|+2.56
|–
|–
|8
|293
|TAN MGOYO Glory Patrick
|14.56
|+3.21
|–
|–