TAMPERE, Finland (August 9) – USA’s Sinclaire Johnson finished fourth in the 800m at the 2023 Tampere Motonet GP meeting in Finland on Tuesday, clocking 2:00.32 in her final tune-up race before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest next week. Also in Europe, Tia Clayton won the women’s 100m in Italy.

Johnson is preparing to compete in the women’s 1500m at the world track and field championships. She had previously finished fourth at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, with a time of 4:03.49, which saw her initially missing out on a top-three selection place.

However, her selection for the event came after world and Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu, who secured second place at the U.S. Championships, opted not to compete in the 1500m discipline at the Hungary championships.

Finland’s Eveliina Määttänen won the race at the Tampere meeting, clocking 1:59.99 – the second-fastest time of her career. Denmark’s Annemarie Nissen followed closely with a personal best of 2:00.10 for second place.

USA’s McKenna Keegan also achieved a personal best with 2:00.14 for third place, while Finland’s European U23 Championships silver medalist Veera Mattila set a new national U23 record of 2:01.12 to finish sixth.

Jamaicans Dominate Women’s 100m at 5° Meeting Brazzale 2023

In other track and field developments in Europe, Jamaica’s young sprint stars, led by two-time World U20 gold medalist Tia Clayton, swept the women’s 100m dash at the 5° Meeting Brazzale 2023 in Italy on Tuesday.

Clayton equaled her personal best with 11.23 seconds to claim victory in Italy, defeating compatriots Krystal Sloley (11.27 seconds), twin sister and two-time 100m World U20 champion Tina Clayton (11.32 seconds), and Serena Cole (11.47 seconds).

The meeting also saw Anita Horvat of Slovenia winning the women’s 800m in 2:01.36, while Italy’s Ottavia Cestonaro took the women’s triple jump with 14.02m.

European bronze medalist Sara Fantini secured the women’s hammer throw with 71.32m, and Olympic finalist Daisy Osakue won the women’s discus with a throw of exactly 60 meters.