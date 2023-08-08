The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games is streaming live on the Commonwealth Sport YouTube page and you can watch all the action for free on Tuesday’s Day 2 for free, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Watch The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games Live Stream

Live broadcast starts with the women’s Discus Throw final at 4:00 p.m., with the semifinals of the men’s 400m Hurdles starting at 4:20 p.m. A total of eight finals are slated for today’s second day of competition and you can follow the live results below.

Read more: Nigeria’s Faith Okwose runs record 11.26, wins Commonwealth Youth Games 100m title

The Men’s Long Jump, the 1500m races for both women and men, and women’s and men’s 400m dashes, are among the finals on the Day 2 schedule. See the full schedule below.

2023 Commonwealth Youth Games Day 2 Schedule, Live Results