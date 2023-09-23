Elise Stearns (L) and Northern Arizona teammates in action - 2023 Virginia Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Sept. 23) — Elise Stearns captured the women’s 5000m title at the 2023 Virginia Invitational College and Open cross country meet, clocking in at 16:18.9. Her team, No. 2 Northern Arizona, also dominated the women’s team scores with 44 points. The event took place at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Elise Stearns leads the way for dominant Northern Arizona

Stearns led the Northern Arizona scorers, all of whom finished in the top 15. Senior Annika Reiss posted a time of 16:30.3 for seventh place, while Gracelyn Larkin, another senior, ran 16:33.2 for eighth.

Keira Moore and Maggi Congdon rounded out the team’s scoring, finishing 13th and 15th with times of 16:40.5 and 16:43.1, respectively.

Georgetown’s Chloe Scrimgeour finished second behind Stearns with a time of 16:19.7. She was followed by Virginia’s Margot Appleton at 16:21.5, Columbia’s Phoebe Anderson at 16:23.8, and Stanford’s Amy Bunnage, who completed the top five at 16:26.4.

In the women’s team standings, No. 9 Stanford took second place with 91 points, while host team No. 11 Virginia secured third with 110 points. No. 12 Georgetown and No. 26 Iowa State completed the top five with 185 and 206 points, respectively.

The No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, who were competing without several of their top athletes, including sophomore transfer Natalie Cooke, found themselves ninth in the team scoring table, finishing with 253 points.

2023 Virginia Invitational College and Open cross country results and points standings

Women’s 5K Run CC Individual Results Table

PLACE ATHLETE SCHOOL 5000M PACE TIME DIFF
1 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 16:18.9 2:35.3
2 Chloe Scrimgeour Georgetown 16:19.7 2:36.0 +0.8
3 Margot Appleton Virginia 16:21.5 2:38.1 +2.7
4 Phoebe Anderson Columbia 16:23.8 2:39.2 +4.9
5 Emily Covert Colorado 16:25.9 2:41.8 +7.0
6 Amy Bunnage Stanford 16:26.4 2:42.4 +7.5
7 Amina Maatoug Duke 16:27.5 2:44.0 +8.6
8 Annika Reiss Northern Arizona 16:30.3 2:40.0 +11.4
9 Gracelyn Larkin Northern Arizona 16:33.2 2:43.0 +14.3
10 Kimberley May Providence 16:34.8 2:44.4 +15.9
11 Addie Engel Ohio State 16:35.6 2:51.4 +16.7
12 Katie Osika Michigan State 16:38.3 2:40.5 +19.4
13 Melissa Riggins Georgetown 16:39.3 2:44.9 +20.5
14 Keira Moore Northern Arizona 16:40.5 2:41.7 +21.6
15 Sophie O’Sullivan Washington 16:40.7 2:39.9 +21.8
16 Maggi Congdon Northern Arizona 16:43.1 2:41.7 +24.2
17 Emily Boutin Navy 16:43.4 2:42.4 +24.5
18 Chloe Foerster Washington 16:44.5 2:39.4 +25.6
19 Anna Workman Virginia 16:45.0 2:45.7 +26.2
20 Lucy Jenks Stanford 16:46.6 2:45.6 +27.7
21 Karrie Baloga Colorado 16:47.1 2:50.0 +28.2
22 Riley Stewart Stanford 16:47.7 2:46.1 +28.8

Men’s Team Scores

PLACE TEAM 5000M 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)
1 Northern Arizona 48 9 1 8 9 14 (40) (76)
2 Stanford 104 7 6 20 22 24 (44) (49)
3 Virginia 123 1 3 19 23 27 (59) (69)
4 Washington 131 2 15 18 30 33 (60) (77)
5 Georgetown 204 11 2 13 39 43 (107) (129)
6 Iowa State 231 25 31 47 57 71 (87) (89)
7 Michigan State 243 18 12 37 46 70 (78) (81)
8 Providence 246 21 10 36 38 67 (95) (101)
9 Colorado 253 8 5 21 56 79 (92) (136)
10 Syracuse 269 13 41 50 54 58 (90) (94)
11 North Carolina 288 17 26 28 62 64 (108) (113)
12 Duke 298 4 7 42 61 86 (102) (106)
13 Elon 359 16 48 52 55 72 (132) (148)
14 Northwestern 359 14 45 65 68 85 (96) (98)
15 Ohio State 369 26 11 29 80 123 (126) (143)
16 Columbia 405 4 4 53 99 115 (134) (147)
17 Air Force 446 35 75 83 84 93 (111) (119)
18 Utah State 476 16 63 91 97 109 (116) (118)
19 Liberty 535 22 34 112 120 124 (145)
20 Navy 548 6 17 125 127 139 (140) (144)
21 Charlotte 551 33 74 100 114 130 (133) (137)
22 Eastern Kentucky 596 6 73 88 135 149 (151) (155)
23 James Madison 637 105 110 117 152 153 (156) (158)

