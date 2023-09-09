BRASOV, Romania (Sept. 9) — The European Road Mile 2023 is set to be a riveting contest as it unfolds in the scenic city of Brasov, Romania, on Saturday, September 9. The event is part of the larger Brasov Running Festival, a two-day athletic extravaganza that also features the Trunsylvania 10km, a World Athletics Elite Label Race, on Sunday.

European Road Mile 2023: Live Streaming Details

Fans won't have to miss a moment of the action, thanks to live streaming with English commentary by Tim Hutchings, a two-time World Cross Country Championships silver medalist.

The European Road Mile will be broadcast live from 12:25 to 12:55 EST on Saturday, September 9. The Trunsylvania 10km will follow suit, airing from 2:50 a.m. to 4:20 a.m.EST on Sunday, September 10. Both events can be accessed on the Brasov Running Festival’s YouTube Channel.

Star-Studded Lineup

Kenyan athletes Weldon Langat and Agnes Ngetich are the pre-race favorites, but they will face stiff competition from Romania’s Joan Chelimo Melly.

Melly, the national marathon record holder with a time of 2:18:04, ranks third on the European all-time list for the event. She is expected to receive robust local support as she navigates the three-lap course.

A Festival of Running

The Brasov Running Festival is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of athleticism and competition.

The festival kicks off with various children’s and junior races, leading up to the National 5K Championship. The European Road Mile for women starts at 12:30 EEST, followed by the men’s race at 12:45 EST.

European Road Mile Schedule

Times (USA Eastern Time):

10:00 AM – Start of the 3K children & junior race – BOYS & GIRLS

10:45 AM – Start of the 800m children’s race – BOYS

11:00 AM – Start of the 800m children’s race – GIRLS

11:15 AM – Start of the 1200m children’s race – BOYS

11:30 AM – Start of the 1200m children’s race – GIRLS

12:00 PM – START NATIONAL 5K CHAMPIONSHIP –M + F

12:30 PM – Start European Road Mile – WOMEN

12:45 PM – Start European Road Mile – MEN

For more information, visit the official website.