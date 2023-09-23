STILLWATER, Oklahoma (Sept. 23) – Oklahoma State University’s men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to host the 85th annual Cowboy Jamboree at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course this Saturday. The event will feature a women’s 6K, a men’s 8K, and high school boys’ and girls’ 5K races. Live results here

Cowboys Ranked No. 2, Cowgirls at No. 3 Nationally

The Cowboys enter the competition ranked No. 2 in the country and have a history of 25 team victories in the Jamboree. – Read more: How to follow the 2023 Virginia Invitational?

Alex Maier is the latest among 21 Cowboys to secure an individual win at this event. Three-time All-American Victor Shitsama is among several Cowboy starters expected to make their season debuts.

The Cowgirls enter the Jamboree with their highest preseason ranking ever, at No. 3. They ended the 2022 season with the program’s first NCAA trophy at the national championships.

All-Americans Taylor Roe, Billah Jepkirui, Molly Born, and Gabby Hentemann are slated to make their season debuts, aiming to defend their home course.

Oklahoma State runners have swept the past two individual races at the Cowboy Jamboree –with Isai Rodriguez and Taylor Roe winning in 2021 and Alex Maier and Natalie Cook taking the titles in 2022).

Cowboy Jamboree Event Schedule

The women’s 6K will start at 8:15 a.m. CT, followed by the men’s 8K at 8:45 a.m. CT. The high school boys’ and girls’ 5K races are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., respectively.

Parking will be available at O’Brate Stadium, with shuttles to the course running every 20 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Participating Schools

The event will see a diverse range of participating schools competing alongside the host school Oklahoma State, including the University of Texas, St. Mary (Kan.), Oral Roberts, Central Oklahoma, and Arkansas Track Club team, and many more, totaling over 80 teams from various states.