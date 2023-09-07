The clock is ticking for the world’s elite athletes as they converge on Brussels for the last series meeting of the Wanda Diamond League. The Brussels Wanda Diamond League event is a precursor to the grand finale in Eugene, Oregon, slated for September 16-17.

Last Chance for Points at Allianz Memorial Van Damme

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme serves as the final battleground for athletes vying for points and a spot in the Eugene finals. Notable athletes like Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Shericka Jackson, Elane Thompson-Herah, Armand Mondo Duplantis, Zharnel Hughes, and Femke Bol are set to make their first appearance since their stint at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Event Schedule

The men’s pole vault will initiate the proceedings at 7:15 p.m. local time (GMT+2). The main events, including the women’s 400m, will commence at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Results, Programme and Entry Lists

How to Watch Brussels Wanda Diamond League?

The event will be available for streaming in select regions via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 7:00 p.m. local time (GMT+2). However, the livestream will not be universally accessible. For the fans in the United States, the Brussels Wanda Diamond League live broadcast is on NBC Sports and Peacock TV.

For specific broadcast information in your country, consult the list below. Note that the list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may offer only highlights.

Brussels Wanda Diamond League TV Channels