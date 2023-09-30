TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Lorena Rangel-Batres led a commanding 1-2-3 finish for the LSU women’s team at the FSU Invitational on Friday, boosting them to a decisive win over 35 teams, including ranked Florida squads.

Meanwhile, the men’s team encountered challenges, finishing seventh out of 31, as they navigated a roster laden with inexperienced freshmen. Men’s Results || Women’s Results

Lorena Rangel-Batres claimed first place in her inaugural meet of the season, clocking a new 5k personal-best time of 17:13.0.

Teammates Michaela Rose and Ella Chesnut rounded out the top three, also notching personal records with times of 17:20.5 and 17:21.5, respectively. The triumph propelled LSU to a first-place finish with a mere 27 points, well ahead of No. 8 ranked Florida, which scored 42 points.

Cross country coach Houston Franks lauded the women’s performance, stating, “We were really patient and put ourselves in a good position to let the race develop. When it was time to push for home, I thought we did a really good job.”

The LSU women’s team’s strength was evident in the depth of their roster. Tana Monk, fresh off her LSU Invitational win, placed sixth with a time of 17:40.5.

Further bolstering the team’s performance were Callie Hardy and Adele Broussard, who finished 15th and 19th, respectively.

On the men’s side, LSU grappled with inexperience, taking seventh place with a score of 215 points. Will Dart led the men’s contingent, coming in 34th with a time of 25:37.5, followed by sophomore Tyler Stevens at 49th with a time of 25:47.6.

LSU will next compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday, October 13. The men are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT, followed by the women at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Franks noted room for improvement on the men’s side, saying, “We didn’t execute the race plan very well on the men’s side, and we have a lot of freshmen that ran their first 8k today.

“There’s not a lot of experience on the team, but we have to execute better than we did today.”

By Braydin Sik of LSU and Susan Moore (WT)