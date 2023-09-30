Results 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon

AKRON, OH (Sept. 30) — Ohio native Chad Johnson and Michigan’s Hannah Moulton won the men’s and women’s 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon titles on Saturday. Johnson broke the tape at 1:07:10 to secure the men’s individual title, while Moulton crossed the finishing line at 1:17:53 to win the women’s race.

The winning time posted by Chad Johnson is ranked No. 7 among the top 10 times since Mtec Results has been timing the FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon in 2017. The fastest on that list is 1:05:16, clocking by 2017 winner Kevin Castille.

Meanwhile, Hannah Moulton’s winning time on Saturday sits only behind the 1:17:43 clocked by Becki Spellman to win in 2018.

In the men’s race on Saturday, 21-year-old Collin Oswalt of Hutchinson, Kansas, ran 1:08:12 to take second place, followed by Luke Hickman (1:08:29), Mitchell Kozik (1:09:20) and Dan O’Keefe (1:09:29).

On the women’s side at the 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon, Andrea Klima ran 1:20:54 for second place and was followed across the finishing line by Jennifer Simmerman (1:23:58), Kelly Gallagher of New York (1:25:13) and Molly Triner (1:25:49).

Women’s Results

  1. Hannah Moulton, 24, 1:17:53
  2. Andrea Klima, 22, 1:20:54
  3. Jennifer Simmerman, 40, 1:23:58
  4. Kelly Gallagher, 32, 1:25:13
  5. Molly Triner, 35, 1:25:49
  6. Brittany Eismon, 35, 1:28:34
  7. Cheryl Bayart, 40, 1:28:43
  8. Lauren Sajovie, 40, 1:30:00
  9. Leslie Kramer, 46, 1:30:01
  10. Taylor Koenig, 31, 1:31:18
  11. Jen Massucci, 23, 1:31:22
  12. Cara Deangelis, 31, 1:33:46
  13. Angela Barsa, 35, 1:33:51
  14. Kristi Gunyula, 42, 1:34:07
  15. Alexandria Donald, 32, 1:34:18
  16. Anne Trahey, 32, 1:36:08
  17. Alyson Laniauskas, 40, 1:36:20
  18. Kelly Scully, 30, 1:36:46
  19. Ashleigh Steed, 27, 1:36:56
  20. Charlene Schultz, 42, 1:37:05
  21. Amber Wehrmeyer, 25, 1:37:35
  22. Shannon Collins, 39, 1:37:56
  23. Mary Daly, 38, 1:38:12
  24. Heather Anderson, 35, 1:38:18
  25. Sara Davin, 45, 1:38:53
  26. Allie Griffith, 28, 1:39:32

Men’s Results

  1. Chad Johnson, 23, 1:07:10
  2. Collin Oswalt, 21, 1:08:12
  3. Luke Hickman, 30, 1:08:29
  4. Mitchell Kozik, 24, 1:09:20
  5. Dan O’Keefe, 27, 1:09:29
  6. Adam Shah, 22, 1:11:17
  7. Brett Wagner, 33, 1:11:43
  8. Tony Spalding, 29, 1:12:03
  9. Nick Marino, 26, 1:14:09
  10. Chris Fyock, 34, 1:14:24
  11. Alex Culler, 30, 1:15:20
  12. Matthias Wilder, 40, 1:15:45
  13. Matthew Yacoub, 49, 1:15:55
  14. Aaron Apathy, 38, 1:16:20
  15. Eric Harbison, 39, 1:17:18
  16. Roman Lovell, 25, 1:18:09
  17. Noah Whittington, 26, 1:21:10
  18. Matt Harbert, 40, 1:21:15
  19. Brian Jankowski, 26, 1:22:20
  20. Beau Berkshire, 30, 1:22:47
  21. Brian Herald, 45, 1:23:09
  22. Chase Harbaugh, 22, 1:23:20
  23. Jim Hendryx, 43, 1:26:19
  24. Santino Fanelli, 41, 1:26:43
  25. Christopher Dudek, 36, 1:26:54
  26. Stephen McHale, 19, 1:27:11
  27. Kevin Rowles, 45, 1:27:30
  28. Adam Wheeler, 40, 1:27:34
  29. Benjamin Mars, 32, 1:27:53

Ato Stephens is a former Trinidad and Tobago 400 metres specialist, who is a two-time CAC Championships Silver medalist, NCAA Indoor champion and Olympian.

