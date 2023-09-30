AKRON, OH (Sept. 30) — Ohio native Chad Johnson and Michigan’s Hannah Moulton won the men’s and women’s 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon titles on Saturday. Johnson broke the tape at 1:07:10 to secure the men’s individual title, while Moulton crossed the finishing line at 1:17:53 to win the women’s race.

The winning time posted by Chad Johnson is ranked No. 7 among the top 10 times since Mtec Results has been timing the FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon in 2017. The fastest on that list is 1:05:16, clocking by 2017 winner Kevin Castille.

Meanwhile, Hannah Moulton’s winning time on Saturday sits only behind the 1:17:43 clocked by Becki Spellman to win in 2018.

In the men’s race on Saturday, 21-year-old Collin Oswalt of Hutchinson, Kansas, ran 1:08:12 to take second place, followed by Luke Hickman (1:08:29), Mitchell Kozik (1:09:20) and Dan O’Keefe (1:09:29).

On the women’s side at the 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon, Andrea Klima ran 1:20:54 for second place and was followed across the finishing line by Jennifer Simmerman (1:23:58), Kelly Gallagher of New York (1:25:13) and Molly Triner (1:25:49).

2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon Results

Women’s Results

Hannah Moulton, 24, 1:17:53 Andrea Klima, 22, 1:20:54 Jennifer Simmerman, 40, 1:23:58 Kelly Gallagher, 32, 1:25:13 Molly Triner, 35, 1:25:49 Brittany Eismon, 35, 1:28:34 Cheryl Bayart, 40, 1:28:43 Lauren Sajovie, 40, 1:30:00 Leslie Kramer, 46, 1:30:01 Taylor Koenig, 31, 1:31:18 Jen Massucci, 23, 1:31:22 Cara Deangelis, 31, 1:33:46 Angela Barsa, 35, 1:33:51 Kristi Gunyula, 42, 1:34:07 Alexandria Donald, 32, 1:34:18 Anne Trahey, 32, 1:36:08 Alyson Laniauskas, 40, 1:36:20 Kelly Scully, 30, 1:36:46 Ashleigh Steed, 27, 1:36:56 Charlene Schultz, 42, 1:37:05 Amber Wehrmeyer, 25, 1:37:35 Shannon Collins, 39, 1:37:56 Mary Daly, 38, 1:38:12 Heather Anderson, 35, 1:38:18 Sara Davin, 45, 1:38:53 Allie Griffith, 28, 1:39:32

Men’s Results

Chad Johnson, 23, 1:07:10 Collin Oswalt, 21, 1:08:12 Luke Hickman, 30, 1:08:29 Mitchell Kozik, 24, 1:09:20 Dan O’Keefe, 27, 1:09:29 Adam Shah, 22, 1:11:17 Brett Wagner, 33, 1:11:43 Tony Spalding, 29, 1:12:03 Nick Marino, 26, 1:14:09 Chris Fyock, 34, 1:14:24 Alex Culler, 30, 1:15:20 Matthias Wilder, 40, 1:15:45 Matthew Yacoub, 49, 1:15:55 Aaron Apathy, 38, 1:16:20 Eric Harbison, 39, 1:17:18 Roman Lovell, 25, 1:18:09 Noah Whittington, 26, 1:21:10 Matt Harbert, 40, 1:21:15 Brian Jankowski, 26, 1:22:20 Beau Berkshire, 30, 1:22:47 Brian Herald, 45, 1:23:09 Chase Harbaugh, 22, 1:23:20 Jim Hendryx, 43, 1:26:19 Santino Fanelli, 41, 1:26:43 Christopher Dudek, 36, 1:26:54 Stephen McHale, 19, 1:27:11 Kevin Rowles, 45, 1:27:30 Adam Wheeler, 40, 1:27:34 Benjamin Mars, 32, 1:27:53

