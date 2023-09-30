AKRON, OH (Sept. 30) — Ohio native Chad Johnson and Michigan’s Hannah Moulton won the men’s and women’s 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon titles on Saturday. Johnson broke the tape at 1:07:10 to secure the men’s individual title, while Moulton crossed the finishing line at 1:17:53 to win the women’s race.
The winning time posted by Chad Johnson is ranked No. 7 among the top 10 times since Mtec Results has been timing the FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon in 2017. The fastest on that list is 1:05:16, clocking by 2017 winner Kevin Castille.
Meanwhile, Hannah Moulton’s winning time on Saturday sits only behind the 1:17:43 clocked by Becki Spellman to win in 2018.
In the men’s race on Saturday, 21-year-old Collin Oswalt of Hutchinson, Kansas, ran 1:08:12 to take second place, followed by Luke Hickman (1:08:29), Mitchell Kozik (1:09:20) and Dan O’Keefe (1:09:29).
On the women’s side at the 2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon, Andrea Klima ran 1:20:54 for second place and was followed across the finishing line by Jennifer Simmerman (1:23:58), Kelly Gallagher of New York (1:25:13) and Molly Triner (1:25:49).
2023 FirstEnergy Akron Half Marathon Results
Women’s Results
- Hannah Moulton, 24, 1:17:53
- Andrea Klima, 22, 1:20:54
- Jennifer Simmerman, 40, 1:23:58
- Kelly Gallagher, 32, 1:25:13
- Molly Triner, 35, 1:25:49
- Brittany Eismon, 35, 1:28:34
- Cheryl Bayart, 40, 1:28:43
- Lauren Sajovie, 40, 1:30:00
- Leslie Kramer, 46, 1:30:01
- Taylor Koenig, 31, 1:31:18
- Jen Massucci, 23, 1:31:22
- Cara Deangelis, 31, 1:33:46
- Angela Barsa, 35, 1:33:51
- Kristi Gunyula, 42, 1:34:07
- Alexandria Donald, 32, 1:34:18
- Anne Trahey, 32, 1:36:08
- Alyson Laniauskas, 40, 1:36:20
- Kelly Scully, 30, 1:36:46
- Ashleigh Steed, 27, 1:36:56
- Charlene Schultz, 42, 1:37:05
- Amber Wehrmeyer, 25, 1:37:35
- Shannon Collins, 39, 1:37:56
- Mary Daly, 38, 1:38:12
- Heather Anderson, 35, 1:38:18
- Sara Davin, 45, 1:38:53
- Allie Griffith, 28, 1:39:32
Men’s Results
- Chad Johnson, 23, 1:07:10
- Collin Oswalt, 21, 1:08:12
- Luke Hickman, 30, 1:08:29
- Mitchell Kozik, 24, 1:09:20
- Dan O’Keefe, 27, 1:09:29
- Adam Shah, 22, 1:11:17
- Brett Wagner, 33, 1:11:43
- Tony Spalding, 29, 1:12:03
- Nick Marino, 26, 1:14:09
- Chris Fyock, 34, 1:14:24
- Alex Culler, 30, 1:15:20
- Matthias Wilder, 40, 1:15:45
- Matthew Yacoub, 49, 1:15:55
- Aaron Apathy, 38, 1:16:20
- Eric Harbison, 39, 1:17:18
- Roman Lovell, 25, 1:18:09
- Noah Whittington, 26, 1:21:10
- Matt Harbert, 40, 1:21:15
- Brian Jankowski, 26, 1:22:20
- Beau Berkshire, 30, 1:22:47
- Brian Herald, 45, 1:23:09
- Chase Harbaugh, 22, 1:23:20
- Jim Hendryx, 43, 1:26:19
- Santino Fanelli, 41, 1:26:43
- Christopher Dudek, 36, 1:26:54
- Stephen McHale, 19, 1:27:11
- Kevin Rowles, 45, 1:27:30
- Adam Wheeler, 40, 1:27:34
- Benjamin Mars, 32, 1:27:53
