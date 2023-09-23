NORTHPORT, New York (Sept. 23) – Weini Kelati and Clayton Young emerged as the champions of the 2023 Great Cow Harbor 10K Run – USATF 10 km Championships held in Northport, New York, on Saturday.

Weini Kelati takes women’s race

In the women’s division, Weini Kelati, aged 27, displayed exceptional performance as she went out fast from the start while mixing it up with the men and ended with a solid time of 31:57. She finished 28th overall in the contest, less than a week after a tough race in Eugene, last week.

Kelati left circuit leader Ednah Kurgat in her wake, with Kurgat finishing second with a time of 32:40. Emma Hurley claimed the third spot, completing the podium with a time of 32:56.

“I was trying to stay easy in the first 2-3 miles and then go from that, but it’s always fun to start with the men’s race, so I was just following them,” said Kelati, who revealed that she hadn’t anticipated a fast start.

Clayton Young wins men’s 2023 Great Cow Harbor 10K

In the men’s race, Clayton Young asserted his dominance with a remarkable time of 28:49, earning him the top spot. Willy Fink secured second place, closely trailing Young with a time of 28:52, while circuit leader Leonard Korir secured third place with a time of 28:54.

Both Weini Kelati and Clayton Young earned well-deserved rewards, with USD $8,000 each for their winning performances. Additionally, monetary prizes were distributed to recognize the achievements of the top 10 finishers, further emphasizing the significance of their contributions to this prestigious event.

The USATF 10 km Championships award and money prizes.

1 st – $8,000

– $8,000 2 nd – $4,500

– $4,500 3 rd – $2,750

– $2,750 4 th – $1,500

– $1,500 5 th – $1,200

– $1,200 6 th – $750

– $750 7 th – $600

– $600 8 th – $500

– $500 9 th – $400

– $400 10th – $300

2023 Great Cow Harbor 10K Run – USATF 10 km Championships Results

Top 10 Women results

Place Name Time 1 Weini Kelati 31:57 2 Ednah Kurgat 32:40 3 Emma Hurley 32:56 4 Amanda Vestri 33:02 5 Jeralyn Poe 33:13 6 Anne-Marie Blaney 33:31 7 Sophia King 33:50 8 Regan Rome 33:58 9 Grace Moore 34:00 10 Mackenna Curtis-Collins 34:06 11 Sara Lopez 34:07 12 Annika Urban 34:34 13 Kassie Parker 34:36 14 Angie Rafter 34:40 15 Zariel MacChia 35:05 16 Kathryn Munks 35:08 17 Lianne Farber 35:14 18 Jessica Donohue 35:19 19 Elizabeth Caldwell 36:27 20 Paola Ramos 36:38

Top 10 Men results