NORTHPORT, New York (Sept. 23) – Weini Kelati and Clayton Young emerged as the champions of the 2023 Great Cow Harbor 10K Run – USATF 10 km Championships held in Northport, New York, on Saturday.
Weini Kelati takes women’s race
In the women’s division, Weini Kelati, aged 27, displayed exceptional performance as she went out fast from the start while mixing it up with the men and ended with a solid time of 31:57. She finished 28th overall in the contest, less than a week after a tough race in Eugene, last week.
Kelati left circuit leader Ednah Kurgat in her wake, with Kurgat finishing second with a time of 32:40. Emma Hurley claimed the third spot, completing the podium with a time of 32:56.
“I was trying to stay easy in the first 2-3 miles and then go from that, but it’s always fun to start with the men’s race, so I was just following them,” said Kelati, who revealed that she hadn’t anticipated a fast start.
Clayton Young wins men’s 2023 Great Cow Harbor 10K
In the men’s race, Clayton Young asserted his dominance with a remarkable time of 28:49, earning him the top spot. Willy Fink secured second place, closely trailing Young with a time of 28:52, while circuit leader Leonard Korir secured third place with a time of 28:54.
Both Weini Kelati and Clayton Young earned well-deserved rewards, with USD $8,000 each for their winning performances. Additionally, monetary prizes were distributed to recognize the achievements of the top 10 finishers, further emphasizing the significance of their contributions to this prestigious event.
The USATF 10 km Championships award and money prizes.
- 1st – $8,000
- 2nd – $4,500
- 3rd – $2,750
- 4th – $1,500
- 5th – $1,200
- 6th – $750
- 7th – $600
- 8th – $500
- 9th – $400
- 10th – $300
2023 Great Cow Harbor 10K Run – USATF 10 km Championships Results
Top 10 Women results
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1
|Weini Kelati
|31:57
|2
|Ednah Kurgat
|32:40
|3
|Emma Hurley
|32:56
|4
|Amanda Vestri
|33:02
|5
|Jeralyn Poe
|33:13
|6
|Anne-Marie Blaney
|33:31
|7
|Sophia King
|33:50
|8
|Regan Rome
|33:58
|9
|Grace Moore
|34:00
|10
|Mackenna Curtis-Collins
|34:06
|11
|Sara Lopez
|34:07
|12
|Annika Urban
|34:34
|13
|Kassie Parker
|34:36
|14
|Angie Rafter
|34:40
|15
|Zariel MacChia
|35:05
|16
|Kathryn Munks
|35:08
|17
|Lianne Farber
|35:14
|18
|Jessica Donohue
|35:19
|19
|Elizabeth Caldwell
|36:27
|20
|Paola Ramos
|36:38
Top 10 Men results
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1
|Clayton Young
|28:49
|2
|Willy Fink
|28:52
|3
|Leonard Korir
|28:54
|4
|Daniel Mesfun
|28:56
|5
|James Quattlebaum
|29:00
|6
|Tai Dinger
|29:02
|7
|Christopher Alfond
|29:29
|8
|Emmanuel Bor
|29:33
|9
|Nick Randazzo
|29:33
|10
|Sydney Gidabuday
|29:41
|11
|Karl Thiessen
|29:42
|12
|Jason Weitzel
|29:46
|13
|Brody Smith
|29:48
|14
|Michael Jordan
|29:51
|15
|Eduardo Garcia
|29:57
|16
|Paul Arredondo
|30:02
|17
|Jarrod Ottman
|30:31
|18
|Arnaldo Martinez Reyes
|30:31
|19
|Nick Regas
|30:44
|20
|Ryan Brown
|30:57