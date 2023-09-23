STILLWATER, Okla. (Sept.23) — Oklahoma State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams dominated the 85th Cowboy Jamboree 2023, sweeping both individual and team titles. The event took place on Saturday at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.
The Cowgirls notched their first team win of the season and their 11th overall at the Jamboree. They nearly achieved a perfect score, claiming the top four spots and five of the top six overall.
Billah Jepkiriui led the Cowgirls with a winning time of 20:28.6, followed by teammates Molly Born, Victoria Lagat, Cayden Dawson, and Heidi Demeo, who clocked times of 20:42.3, 20:55.0, 21:02.4, and 21:31.5, respectively.
Impressive Denis Kipngetich
On the men’s side, freshman Denis Kipngetich secured the individual title with a time of 23:21.5, the sixth fastest in both Jamboree and 8K course history.
Brian Musau, Victor Shitsama, and Jonas Price contributed to the Cowboys’ win with times of 23:41.9, 23:48.7, and 24:17.1, respectively.
This marks the third consecutive year that the Cowboys and Cowgirls have swept the individual titles at the Jamboree. The Cowgirls have now won eight of the last 11 Jamborees, while the Cowboys have accumulated 26 victories in the event’s history.
This year also marks the first time since 2015 that both the men’s and women’s teams have swept the team titles.
85th Cowboy Jamboree 2023 Results and Team Standings
Men’s 8k Top 20
|Place
|Name
|School
|Time
|1
|Denis Kipngetich
|Oklahoma State
|23:21.5
|2
|Brian Musau
|Oklahoma State
|23:41.9
|3
|Devin Hart
|Texas
|23:44.6
|4
|Victor Shitsama
|Oklahoma State
|23:48.7
|5
|Rodger Rivera
|Texas
|24:06.3
|6
|Isaac Alonzo
|Texas
|24:11.1
|7
|Haftu Knight
|Texas
|24:14.3
|8
|Emad Bashir-Mohammed
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|24:15.2
|9
|Will Muirhead
|Oklahoma State
|24:17.1
|10
|Jonas Price
|Oklahoma State
|24:21.9
|11
|Adisu Guadia
|UNA – OSU
|24:25.8
|12
|Nathanael Berhane
|Texas
|24:32.2
|13
|Emmanuel Sgouros
|Texas
|24:38.0
|14
|Jacob Deacon
|UNA – OSU
|24:43.6
|15
|Sam Wilhelm
|Alabama-Huntsville
|24:59.5
|16
|Abraham Avila-Martinez
|Texas
|25:08.9
|17
|Ryan Schoppe
|UNA – OSU
|25:09.5
|18
|Samuel Bass
|Texas
|25:11.2
|19
|Kian Davis
|Oklahoma State
|25:12.0
|20
|Hudson Bennett
|Texas
|25:20.9
Women’s 6k Top 20
|Place
|Name
|School
|Time
|1
|Billah Jepkirui
|Oklahoma State
|20:28.6
|2
|Molly Born
|Oklahoma State
|20:42.3
|3
|Victoria Lagat
|Oklahoma State
|20:55.0
|4
|Cayden Dawson
|Oklahoma State
|21:02.4
|5
|Beth Ramos
|Texas
|21:14.9
|6
|Heidi Demeo
|Oklahoma State
|21:31.5
|7
|Sivan Auerbach
|UNA – OSU
|21:37.0
|8
|Eva Jess
|Texas
|21:39.0
|9
|Lilly Lavier
|Oklahoma State
|21:52.9
|10
|Cameron McConnell
|Oklahoma State
|21:54.7
|11
|Grace Ping
|Oklahoma State
|22:05.6
|12
|Riley Hiebert
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|22:06.9
|13
|Payton Hinkle
|Oklahoma State
|22:15.1
|14
|Elizabeth Pickett
|Texas
|22:21.0
|15
|Reagan Hiebert
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|22:23.8
|16
|Jinane Mahi
|Oklahoma State
|22:27.4
|17
|Kevriana Scott
|Oklahoma State
|22:28.7
|18
|Maddie Salek
|Oklahoma State
|22:32.6
|19
|Jaycee Vath
|Fort Hays St.
|22:34.4
|20
|Maddie Hatfield
|Texas
|22:35.1
Men’s Cross Country Team Results Table
|RANK
|TEAM
|RUNNERS POSITIONS
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Oklahoma State
|1, 2, 3, 4, 6
|16
|2
|Texas
|5, 7, 11, 14, 15
|52
|3
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|10, 12, 20, 29, 32
|103
|4
|Fort Hays St.
|13, 28, 36, 40, 44
|161
|5
|Midwestern St.
|26, 34, 35, 38, 39
|172
|6
|Harding
|22, 24, 37, 45, 46
|174
|7
|Oral Roberts
|23, 27, 43, 52, 58
|203
|8
|Alabama-Huntsville
|18, 21, 55, 59, 80
|233
|9
|John Brown
|19, 42, 53, 91, 93
|298
|10
|Lubbock Christian
|25, 41, 67, 78, 101
|312
|11
|UT-Tyler
|33, 63, 74, 77, 81
|328
|12
|Our Lady of the Lake
|31, 71, 72, 82, 84
|340
|13
|UA-Fort Smith
|47, 73, 76, 85, 105
|386
|14
|Texas A&M-Int’l
|30, 87, 97, 104, 121
|439
|15
|Cameron
|49, 64, 103, 112, 119
|447
|16
|Central Oklahoma
|66, 75, 95, 102, 110
|448
|17
|Jacksonville College
|60, 79, 99, 100, 122
|460
|18
|Southeastern Oklahoma
|62, 90, 94, 107, 109
|462
|19
|Southern Nazarene
|68, 89, 111, 114, 123
|505
