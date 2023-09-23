STILLWATER, Okla. (Sept.23) — Oklahoma State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams dominated the 85th Cowboy Jamboree 2023, sweeping both individual and team titles. The event took place on Saturday at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.

The Cowgirls notched their first team win of the season and their 11th overall at the Jamboree. They nearly achieved a perfect score, claiming the top four spots and five of the top six overall.

Billah Jepkiriui led the Cowgirls with a winning time of 20:28.6, followed by teammates Molly Born, Victoria Lagat, Cayden Dawson, and Heidi Demeo, who clocked times of 20:42.3, 20:55.0, 21:02.4, and 21:31.5, respectively.

Impressive Denis Kipngetich

On the men’s side, freshman Denis Kipngetich secured the individual title with a time of 23:21.5, the sixth fastest in both Jamboree and 8K course history.

Brian Musau, Victor Shitsama, and Jonas Price contributed to the Cowboys’ win with times of 23:41.9, 23:48.7, and 24:17.1, respectively.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Cowboys and Cowgirls have swept the individual titles at the Jamboree. The Cowgirls have now won eight of the last 11 Jamborees, while the Cowboys have accumulated 26 victories in the event’s history.

This year also marks the first time since 2015 that both the men’s and women’s teams have swept the team titles.

85th Cowboy Jamboree 2023 Results and Team Standings

Men’s 8k Top 20

Place Name School Time 1 Denis Kipngetich Oklahoma State 23:21.5 2 Brian Musau Oklahoma State 23:41.9 3 Devin Hart Texas 23:44.6 4 Victor Shitsama Oklahoma State 23:48.7 5 Rodger Rivera Texas 24:06.3 6 Isaac Alonzo Texas 24:11.1 7 Haftu Knight Texas 24:14.3 8 Emad Bashir-Mohammed St. Mary (Kan.) 24:15.2 9 Will Muirhead Oklahoma State 24:17.1 10 Jonas Price Oklahoma State 24:21.9 11 Adisu Guadia UNA – OSU 24:25.8 12 Nathanael Berhane Texas 24:32.2 13 Emmanuel Sgouros Texas 24:38.0 14 Jacob Deacon UNA – OSU 24:43.6 15 Sam Wilhelm Alabama-Huntsville 24:59.5 16 Abraham Avila-Martinez Texas 25:08.9 17 Ryan Schoppe UNA – OSU 25:09.5 18 Samuel Bass Texas 25:11.2 19 Kian Davis Oklahoma State 25:12.0 20 Hudson Bennett Texas 25:20.9

Women’s 6k Top 20

Place Name School Time 1 Billah Jepkirui Oklahoma State 20:28.6 2 Molly Born Oklahoma State 20:42.3 3 Victoria Lagat Oklahoma State 20:55.0 4 Cayden Dawson Oklahoma State 21:02.4 5 Beth Ramos Texas 21:14.9 6 Heidi Demeo Oklahoma State 21:31.5 7 Sivan Auerbach UNA – OSU 21:37.0 8 Eva Jess Texas 21:39.0 9 Lilly Lavier Oklahoma State 21:52.9 10 Cameron McConnell Oklahoma State 21:54.7 11 Grace Ping Oklahoma State 22:05.6 12 Riley Hiebert St. Mary (Kan.) 22:06.9 13 Payton Hinkle Oklahoma State 22:15.1 14 Elizabeth Pickett Texas 22:21.0 15 Reagan Hiebert St. Mary (Kan.) 22:23.8 16 Jinane Mahi Oklahoma State 22:27.4 17 Kevriana Scott Oklahoma State 22:28.7 18 Maddie Salek Oklahoma State 22:32.6 19 Jaycee Vath Fort Hays St. 22:34.4 20 Maddie Hatfield Texas 22:35.1

Men’s Cross Country Team Results Table

RANK TEAM RUNNERS POSITIONS TOTAL POINTS 1 Oklahoma State 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 16 2 Texas 5, 7, 11, 14, 15 52 3 St. Mary (Kan.) 10, 12, 20, 29, 32 103 4 Fort Hays St. 13, 28, 36, 40, 44 161 5 Midwestern St. 26, 34, 35, 38, 39 172 6 Harding 22, 24, 37, 45, 46 174 7 Oral Roberts 23, 27, 43, 52, 58 203 8 Alabama-Huntsville 18, 21, 55, 59, 80 233 9 John Brown 19, 42, 53, 91, 93 298 10 Lubbock Christian 25, 41, 67, 78, 101 312 11 UT-Tyler 33, 63, 74, 77, 81 328 12 Our Lady of the Lake 31, 71, 72, 82, 84 340 13 UA-Fort Smith 47, 73, 76, 85, 105 386 14 Texas A&M-Int’l 30, 87, 97, 104, 121 439 15 Cameron 49, 64, 103, 112, 119 447 16 Central Oklahoma 66, 75, 95, 102, 110 448 17 Jacksonville College 60, 79, 99, 100, 122 460 18 Southeastern Oklahoma 62, 90, 94, 107, 109 462 19 Southern Nazarene 68, 89, 111, 114, 123 505

RANK TEAM RUNNERS POSITIONS TOTAL POINTS 1 Oklahoma State 1, 2, 4, 9, 10 26 2 Texas 3, 5, 6, 7, 11 32 3 St. Mary (Kan.) 8, 20, 23, 30, 32 113 4 Alabama-Huntsville 13, 24, 25, 26, 33 121 5 Oklahoma Christian 21, 29, 34, 43, 51 178 6 Oral Roberts 17, 19, 35, 46, 79 196 7 Fort Hays St. 18, 22, 48, 55, 59 202 8 Harding 31, 38, 40, 50, 54 213 9 UT-Tyler 28, 39, 41, 49, 66 223 10 Texas Wesleyan 42, 56, 60, 67, 77 302 11 Texas A&M-Int’l 27, 58, 61, 93, 99 338 12 Cameron 44, 53, 74, 90, 92 353 13 Our Lady of the Lake 63, 72, 75, 78, 85 373 14 John Brown 69, 73, 80, 84, 91 397 15 Lubbock Christian 62, 88, 89, 94, 101 434 16 Allen CC 70, 97, 114, 115, 125 521 17 UA-Fort Smith 83, 98, 105, 112, 127 525 18 Garden City CC 52, 95, 120, 141, 147 555 19 Southern Nazarene 102, 108, 110, 128, 130 578 20 Mid-America Christian 82, 119, 122, 131, 138 592 21 Jacksonville College 111, 117, 126, 136, 143 633 22 UA Rich Mountain 123, 129, 132, 134, 142 660 23 Carl Albert State 150, 151, 152, 153, 154 760

