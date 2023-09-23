CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Sept. 23) — The University of Virginia is gearing up to host a high-stakes 2023 Virginia Invitational cross country meet this Saturday, featuring a lineup of 28 men’s and women’s teams that qualified for last year’s NCAA Championships.

Race Timing – Virginia Invitational

The Virginia Invitational, set to unfold at Panorama Farms, kicks off a series of major meets for the Cavaliers in 2023. First on the course is the Combined Open 5000m, and this race will get underway at 8:00 a.m. ET. Follow live results here

The men’s 8k race is slated to commence at 8:45 a.m., followed by the women’s 5k at 9:30 a.m. The Virginia men’s team enters the competition ranked 10th nationally, according to the latest USTFCCCA poll. Their female counterparts are not far behind, holding the 11th spot.

How to Follow

While the event won’t be live-streamed, fans can keep tabs on the action through live results and the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

The 2023 Virginia Invitational serves as a critical juncture in the Cavaliers’ 2023 campaign, offering a preview of the talent that will be on display when Virginia hosts the NCAA Cross Country Championships on November 18.

The event is part of a home schedule that also includes the XC23 Pre-National on October 14, providing teams a chance to familiarize themselves with the course ahead of the championships.

Virginia Invitational Competing Teams

Women’s Competing Teams

Women Air Force Colorado* Columbia Duke Eastern Kentucky Elon Georgetown* Iowa State James Madison Liberty Michigan State* NAU* Navy North Carolina* Northwestern* Ohio State* Providence* Stanford* Syracuse* UNC Charlotte Utah State Virginia* Washington*

Men’s Competing Teams