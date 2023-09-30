(Sept. 30) — The start list for the women’s 5k at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday, 01 October, will feature a strong field with several global medalists. Among the leading title contenders are Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye, the mixed-race world record holder on the road and Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, the No. 3 fastest woman in the 5k on the track.

Sunday’s race will feature a star-studded field blessed with world and Olympic medalists who are aiming to close out their respective campaigns on a winning note.

Read more: How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23?

The women’s 5k is the first of the six championship crowns on offer at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23, and race time is slated for 4:50 a.m. ET in the Latvian capital. Live streaming coverage will be available on the World Athletics website and its associated platforms for Free! Watch the free live stream here.

The United States is represented by two-time NCAA champion Weini Kelati Frezghi and Fiona O’Keeffe this weekend.

Women’s 5K Start List – Women 5k Start list: World Athletics Road Running Championships

Here’s the start list for the Women’s 5K race in Riga on October 1, 2023.