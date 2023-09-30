Beatrice Chebet of Kenya winning the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships

(Sept. 30) — The start list for the women’s 5k at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday, 01 October, will feature a strong field with several global medalists. Among the leading title contenders are Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye, the mixed-race world record holder on the road and Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, the No. 3 fastest woman in the 5k on the track.

Sunday’s race will feature a star-studded field blessed with world and Olympic medalists who are aiming to close out their respective campaigns on a winning note.

The women’s 5k is the first of the six championship crowns on offer at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23, and race time is slated for 4:50 a.m. ET in the Latvian capital. Live streaming coverage will be available on the World Athletics website and its associated platforms for Free! Watch the free live stream here.

The United States is represented by two-time NCAA champion Weini Kelati Frezghi and Fiona O’Keeffe this weekend.

Women’s 5K Start List – Women 5k Start list: World Athletics Road Running Championships

Here’s the start list for the Women’s 5K race in Riga on October 1, 2023.

Name Country Personal Best Season Best
Caitlin Adams AUS 15:32
Lauren Ryan AUS 16:17
Micheline Niyomahoro BDI
Francine Niyomukunzi BDI 16:10
Simone Ferraz BRA
Militsa Mircheva BUL
Jessy Lacourse CAN
Julie-Anne Staehli CAN 15:51 15:51
Juliane Hvid DEN 16:24 16:24
Carolien Millenaar DEN
Maria Kote ERI
Johanna Ardel EST
Helen Bell EST
Medina Eisa ETH 14:46 14:46
Ejgayehu Taye ETH 14:19
Verity Ockenden GBR 15:26 15:26
Nadia Battocletti ITA 15:13 15:24
Federica Del Buono ITA 16:34
Nanami Watanabe JPN 16:49
Beatrice Chebet KEN 14:32
Lilian Kasait Rengeruk KEN 14:51
Evelīna Krista Sitnika LAT 17:46 17:46
Lina Kiriliuk LTU 17:19 17:19
Paulina Kaczyńska POL 16:06
Kyla Jacobs RSA 16:21 16:21
Tayla Kavanagh RSA 16:45 16:45
Vanessa Ying Zhuang Lee SGP
Klara Lukan SLO 15:32 15:32
Liza Šajn SLO
Peruth Chemutai UGA 15:05 15:12
Joy Cheptoyek UGA
Bohdana Semyonova UKR 16:45 16:45
Weini Kelati Frezghi USA 15:04 15:13
Fiona O’Keeffe USA 15:24 15:24

