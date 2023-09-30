Live stream and Riga 23 start lists: World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23

RIGA (Sept. 30) — The complete start lists, event times, schedule, and live results for every event at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on Sunday, 01 October. Several world and Olympic medalists globally are in the Latvian capital aiming to add to their already well-decorated careers.

Six titles are on offer at Riga 23 on Sunday, and you can watch them all unfold. The World Athletics Road Running Championships is streaming live on the World Athletics website and its associated platforms –via free live stream here.

The first event on the course is the women’s 5K race at 4:50 a.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. local, followed by the men’s 5K contest at 5:15 a.m. ET. The Road Mile races for women and men will start at 6:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. ET, respective, while the one-day championship schedule closes out with the Half Marathons.

First up in the Half Marathon will be the women at 6:30 a.m. ET, with the men’s race starting at 7:15 a.m. ET.

World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 Full Schedule, Start Lists, Live Results

Local time ET Time Gender Event Round Start list / Results
11:50 4:50 W 5 Kilometres Final Startlist
12:15 5:15 M 5 Kilometres Final Startlist
13:00 6:00 W Road Mile Final Startlist
13:10 6:10 M Road Mile Final Startlist
13:30 6:30 W Half Marathon Final Startlist
14:15 7:15 M Half Marathon Final Startlist

