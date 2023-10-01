Watch live streaming and follow live real-time results from the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday (1) via Mtec Results. On a day when road racing fans worldwide are tuning into the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23, those closer to home can also enjoy some excitement in Minneapolis.

UPDATED: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED IN 2023. READ MORE HERE

How to watch the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon?

You can watch the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on the KARE 11 YouTube Channel. For live results and updates, please click here. We will also provide a result recap of the top finishers after the race this weekend, so please also come back for more updates. Race time on Sunday is 6:00 a.m. CT / 7:00 a.m. ET.

More Than a Marathon LIVE will stream for free on all of KARE 11’s digital platforms, including the KARE 11+ streaming app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other Smart TV platforms. Viewers can also watch on their computer at kare11.com/marathon or on mobile using the KARE 11 app for iOS and Android.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend, which opened on Saturday, takes place from September 29 to October 1, 2023, marking the event’s fifth decade of celebrating running and fitness in the community.

Besides the marathon, the weekend features events for participants of all ages and paces, including a 5K, 10K, and 10-mile races. The event also includes live art, course entertainment, and the Summit Beer Garden, making it an inclusive celebration for the whole community.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend will draw over 300,000 cheering spectators who line the race courses yearly. The event takes 4,000 volunteers to host, and non-participants are welcome to join in the festivities.

